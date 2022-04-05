County offers $10,000 reward in search for hit-and-run driver who killed man, daughter

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a $10,000 reward today for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in the hit-and-run crash that killed a 42-year-old man and his 3-year-old daughter in North Long Beach last month.

Without discussion, the board unanimously backed Supervisor Janice Hahn’s request to post the reward for information that could aid in the arrest of 24-year-old Octavio Montano Islas , who police identified as the hit-and-run suspect in the case.

Long Beach police said he was driving a 2014 Ram 1500 pickup northbound on Rose Avenue, near East Artesia Boulevard, at about 10 p.m. March 1 when the truck “left the roadway and collided with an apartment building,” killing Jose Palacios Gonzalez, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and his daughter Samantha Palacios, who was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

A bleeding and allegedly intoxicated Islas ran away from the scene following the collision, while the rest of the Palacios family tried to snap themselves out of shock .

The approval comes a few weeks after the Long Beach City Council voted to formally request that the county establish a $25,000 reward for information leading to Islas’ arrest.

Islas was described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and unspecified tattoos on his right forearm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Long Beach Police Department Detective Kevin Johansen at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org .

Staff writer Fernando Haro contributed to this story.

