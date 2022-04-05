Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Aiken County
The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a tornado warning and severe thunderstorm warning for Aiken County.
The warning, which predicts wind up to 60 mph and penny sized hail, will be active until 3:45 p.m.
The tornado was radar indicated, according to the release.
Tornado warning locations include Aiken, Gloverville, Vaucluse, New Ellenton, Windsor and Willison.
The warning for Windsor and Williston will expire at 3:45 p.m.
At 3:15 p.m., a tornado watch was put in effect for parts of Georgia and South Carolina until 9 p.m.
The watch said a few tornadoes are likely, isolated hail up to a quarter size is possible and scattered gusts up to 75 mph is likely.
(Last updated: 3:15 p.m.)
Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
