Aiken County, SC

Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Aiken County

By Alexandra Koch akoch@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a tornado warning and severe thunderstorm warning for Aiken County.

The warning, which predicts wind up to 60 mph and penny sized hail, will be active until 3:45 p.m.

The tornado was radar indicated, according to the release.

Tornado warning locations include Aiken, Gloverville, Vaucluse, New Ellenton, Windsor and Willison.

The warning for Windsor and Williston will expire at 3:45 p.m.

At 3:15 p.m., a tornado watch was put in effect for parts of Georgia and South Carolina until 9 p.m.

The watch said a few tornadoes are likely, isolated hail up to a quarter size is possible and scattered gusts up to 75 mph is likely.

(Last updated: 3:15 p.m.)

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
