A woman from Norfolk, Va, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for hitting her husband with her car following an argument. The incident took place on Aug. 6, 2020, at the Janaf Shopping Center in Norfolk. Thirty-five-year-old Bashirah Shamirah Tripp went to the shopping center with her husband, James Irving Johnson Jr., after leaving work for the day.

