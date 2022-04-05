ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Fox Sets Season Finale Dates for ‘9-1-1,’ ‘The Resident’ & More

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Albany Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark your calendars because Fox has announced when its scripted dramas and comedies, as well as its animated favorites and unscripted series will be airing season finales this May. It all begins with Call Me Kat on May 5, with MasterChef Junior...

www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

How 9-1-1’s Spring Premiere Set Buck Up For A Messy Situation With Taylor

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 9-1-1 spring premiere episode “Outside Looking In.” Read at your own risk!. 9-1-1 returned to Fox for its Season 5 spring premiere, and it was a rough return for Buck. Granted, it seemed like the character handled Eddie’s transfer to dispatch as a liaison despite their friendship pretty well, but as usual, he’s still struggling in the relationship department. Buck had things moving in a steady direction with Taylor (aside from some hangups), but it’s looking like the arrival of the Fox series’ newest character could create a messy situation.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

What Time Does ‘9-1-1’ Premiere Tonight on FOX?

You can’t have a Ryan Murphy show without a whirlwind of drama, and now that 9-1-1 is set to return, get ready for a probably literal whirlwind causing drama. Following a Christmas-themed midseason finale back in December, 9-1-1 is bringing back some familiar faces for the second half of season 5. The emergency drama welcomes back Kenneth Choi as Chimney and Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie, who both left town in 2021. We last saw Maddie dropping off her and Chimney’s baby at the fire station, while Chimney has been looking for her ever since. What will their returns mean for the rest of the show? We’re just as excited as you to find out.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

A ‘9-1-1’ Combo, ‘Gilded Age’ Finale, NBC’s ‘American Song Contest’

Returning from winter hiatus, Fox’s 9-1-1 joins its Lone Star spinoff for a two-hour block of first-responder drama. HBO’s deluxe costume drama The Gilded Age ends its first season on a familiar note: with a high-society ball. NBC gets its Eurovision on with a nationwide contest in which artists from all 50 states—plus territories and Washington, D.C.—perform original songs for viewers’ votes.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 1 1#The Resident#Lone Star
Albany Herald

Rob Lowe and His Son to Star in Netflix Comedy ‘Unstable’

It will be a family affair on Netflix‘s newly greenlit comedy Unstable as Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe are set to lead the series. The father-and-son duo, who have won over fans with their humorous relationship on social media, will star in the scripted comedy about an introverted young man who takes a job working for his wildly eccentric father at a cutting-edge biotech research company. It is said to be inspired by the way John Owen often trolls his dad on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
Albany Herald

5 Characters Who Might Not Survive ‘The Walking Dead’ 11B Finale

It’s midseason finale (or rather, two-thirds season finale) time, and you know what that means — the grim reaper is likely hovering over the brave survivors on AMC’s The Walking Dead. Sure, it’s entirely possible that no one dies in the upcoming episode, titled “Acts of God.” But with an episode title like that, are we really thinking no one meets their maker?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
epicstream.com

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 Episode 1 is the start of one of the biggest isekai anime of 2022!. Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 is one the best isekai anime coming out in 2022, especially if you're tired of overpowered, usually male isekai heroes. In the popular Aija-do anime, the main character is a young girl, and she's ready to conquer the world through reading! If you can't wait to find out more about her journey, we got you covered. Here's all you need to know about Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 Episode 1, including its release date, airing time, and more!
COMICS
CinemaBlend

9-1-1’s Maddie And Chimney Are Finally Reuniting, But It’s Sadly Not All Good News

9-1-1 finally returned to Fox for its spring premiere, and it was filled with plenty of action and raw emotion. What the episode was missing, however, was two key characters who've been absent for a little while: fan-favorite couple Maddie and Chimney. Maddie Jennifer Love Hewitt's Maddie, in a heartbreaking twist, stepped out of the picture earlier in the season after harming her and Chimney’s daughter. (In reality, Love Hewitt was on maternity leave.) Kenneth Choi's Chimney left just episodes later, embarking on a quest to find her. With the series now set to catch up with the two of them in next week’s episode, the series’ co-showrunner is previewing what to expect -- and it's not all good news.
TV SERIES
Albany Herald

‘Buried in Barstow’ First Look: Angie Harmon as an Ex-Assassin (PHOTO)

Hazel King (Angie Harmon) is no ordinary ex-assassin. Having wielded a gun since age 15, the trained killer now runs a local desert-town diner and has an adult daughter (Lauren Richards) to protect. But the past is hard to outrun in the tension-filled Buried in Barstow (premiering Saturday, June 4,...
BARSTOW, CA
Albany Herald

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Replaced by ‘PEN15’ Star Maya Erskine in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’

Maya Erskine, known for starring in and co-creating the Hulu comedy series PEN15, has replaced Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Amazon’s upcoming reboot of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The news was confirmed by the show’s star and co-creator, Donald Glover, on Thursday, who told Interview magazine, “She’s dope. It’s exciting. I really love the show. I’m writing the finale now.” It was previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter that Waller-Bridge had exited the series, with Glover citing “creative differences.”
TV & VIDEOS
Albany Herald

SCOTT LUDWIG: College roomies ... It could have been worse

I didn’t always have the best roommates throughout college. But now, after watching the Netflix documentary “Worst Roommate Ever,” I realize I have something to be thankful for. At least none of them were psychopaths. They may have had their flaws and peculiarities, but none of my roommates ever killed anyone like they did on Netflix. As least as far as I know.
COLLEGES
Deadline

Angela Bassett’s ‘9-1-1’ Character Athena Grant Set For ‘Lonestar’ Crossover

Click here to read the full article. Angela Bassett‘s 9-1-1 character Sergeant Athena Grant is headed over to franchise spinoff series Lone Star for a special crossover episode airing March 21 on Fox. Lone Star airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT following 9-1-1‘s spring premiere an hour prior. In the Lone Star episode titled “Prince Albert in a Can,” Owen (Rob Lowe) and the 126 race to the rescue when Catherine (guest star Amy Acker) receives a package at the governor’s office that may contain a bio-hazard. Meanwhile, Grace (Sierra McClain) and Carlos (Rafael L. Silva) team up to investigate a prank...
TV SERIES
startattle.com

The Newsreader (Season 1) Roku, trailer, release date

Set in 1986 and centered around the frantic world of broadcast news, The Newsreader follows the unconventional relationship between an ambitious young television reporter and the difficult star female news anchor as they cover extraordinary current events of the time. Startattle.com – The Newsreader | Roku. In the maelstrom...
TV SERIES
startattle.com

The Gilded Age (Season 1 Episode 9) Season finale, HBO, “Let The Tournament Begin” trailer, release date

As Marian prepares to embark on a new adventure, Ada and Aurora rush to stop her before it’s too late. Startattle.com – The Gilded Age | HBO. With Gladys’ debut ball fast approaching, the clash between Bertha and Mrs. Astor has consequences for all of New York society. The discovery of a shocking letter changes everything for Peggy. Baudin lays out his double life.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy