Fox Sets Season Finale Dates for ‘9-1-1,’ ‘The Resident’ & More

You can’t have a Ryan Murphy show without a whirlwind of drama, and now that 9-1-1 is set to return, get ready for a probably literal whirlwind causing drama. Following a Christmas-themed midseason finale back in December, 9-1-1 is bringing back some familiar faces for the second half of season 5. The emergency drama welcomes back Kenneth Choi as Chimney and Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie, who both left town in 2021. We last saw Maddie dropping off her and Chimney’s baby at the fire station, while Chimney has been looking for her ever since. What will their returns mean for the rest of the show? We’re just as excited as you to find out.

TV SERIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO