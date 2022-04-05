ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Study: Record number of road rage shootings happening in U.S., peaking during pandemic

By Staff
wwnytv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - A recent study found road rage shootings are on the rise in the U.S. Everytown for Gun Safety and Support Fund, a gun-control advocacy group, found 44 people a month were killed or...

www.wwnytv.com

CBS DFW

Road Rage Leads To Fort Worth Double Shooting, Leaving 1 Dead

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and another injured after a road rage incident led to a double shooting on Mar. 19, Fort Worth Police said. Police said that officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Wayside Ave. in reference to a shooting call. When they arrived, officers found a man and a woman, each with an apparent gunshot wound near the scene. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The woman’s condition is unknown and she is currently undergoing treatment. The man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased. Neither victim has been identified. Detectives found that this incident stemmed from a road rage incident that started at a nearby fast food restaurant. One vehicle followed the other to a residence where the shooting occurred. The suspect is cooperating with homicide detectives in this investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.  
FORT WORTH, TX
ABC4

Man arrested for road rage shooting on I-15 in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A driver was arrested on Sunday after shooting at another driver during a road rage incident. Utah Highway Patrol has identified the suspect as 23-year-old Dakota Jace Anderson. UHP says the shooting happened along the northbound lanes of I-15 in Weber County around 5 p.m. The victim says they were […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
CBS New York

New video: Search on for gunman behind deadly road rage shooting

NEW YORK -- New video shows the person and vehicle police are looking for in a fatal road rage incident in Brooklyn. Police said the victim got into some kind of collision and dispute with another driver. He tried to run, but was gunned down. The new video shows two cars pull up to a traffic light around 4:30 a.m. March 13 after getting into a minor fender bender a block away near Tapscott and Blake avenues in Brownsville. Both drivers can be seen getting out of their cars. Police said the suspect flashed a gun and chased 30-year-old Jose Flores out of...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police seek suspect in deadly road rage shooting in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - New video shows the moments before a deadly road rage shooting in Brooklyn.Police say it happened March 13 around 4:30 a.m. after a fender bender in Brownsville. Both drivers exchanged words, but the victim drove off after the other driver pulled out a gun. Police say the other driver followed the victim, shot him and then drove off. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Jose Flores, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. Police say the suspect's vehicle is described as a light gray Infiniti Q50 with read-end damage on the passenger side.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY

