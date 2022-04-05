Green Bay bank robber sentenced to prison

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are looking for the person who robbed a credit union on the city’s east side Wednesday morning. Police responded at 10:13 A.M. to Capital Credit Union at the corner of Main St. and Deckner Ave. The robber fled with some cash before police arrived.
OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Renville County Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Michael Shane Clemon, 43, was sentenced in Renville County District Court to 95 months. The sentence on March 16, 2022, was for burglaries committed back in 2020. Clemon pled guilty to two separate burglary cases back in January.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who was convicted of killing and dismembering his parents was sentenced Thursday to life without parole, with a judge saying his obligation to protect the public required the stiffest possible sentence. Chandler Halderson, 24, of Windsor, was convicted in January of first-degree...
A Wisconsin boy died from injuries after his mother attacked him, according to cops. Oliver Hitchcock, 8, initially survived the assault on Wednesday, but remained in critical condition and passed away on Friday, authorities said. Sheboygan Falls Police Chief Eric Miller declined to name the mother before formal charges. Officials...
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A passenger decided she didn’t want to be involved in a police chase and jumped out of the moving vehicle as a Madison man continued to run from authorities. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on March 28 they received information that a...
MILWAUKEE - A 24-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with a shooting spree that happened on the city's south side. The accused is Giovanni Fields. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers responded late on Feb. 21 to a report...
Video footage captured by a doorbell led to the arrest of a man accused of stealing items from several homes, said officials with the Racine and Caledonia police departments. Willie Warfield, 30, of Racine, stole several high-ticket items in October and December 2021. Warfield is being held in the Racine County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond, according to a criminal complaint by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna police say the two people found dead in a home Tuesday were both shot to death -- one by their own hand. Police identified the victims as 24-year-old Alicia Hoffman and 19-year-old Anthony Vance. An autopsy and crime scene evidence shows Hoffman died from a gunshot wound and Vance died from a gunshot wound that was self-inflicted.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Mayoral candidate Bob Donovan said Monday he believes the Milwaukee Police Department may have covered up the arrest of Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson's brother. Allen Addison Jr. was arrested last Thursday for a shooting back in January. He's been charged with one count of first degree...
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are investigating after a group of men hung a racist banner off the transit center Thursday. It was up for only a matter of minutes before police pulled it down. In the wake of the Waukesha Parade tragedy, police said they've seen a disturbing...
ASHEVILLE – Elenilson Ceron, 25, of Newland, was sentenced on Thursday, March 24, to 26 months in prison for using stolen identification documents to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Chief U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger also ordered Ceron to serve two years under court supervision after he is released from prison.
Police and fire officials have identified the woman who died after a house fire as 36-year-old Christina Romanski. The blaze was called in at about 10:05 a.m. Monday in the town of Saratoga. An initial investigation suggests the blaze started in the kitchen, but the exact cause has not yet been determined.
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a man was shot to death in the parking lot of the Anderson Toyota car dealership, at 4100 N. Perryville Road, on Thursday afternoon, and two people are in custody. UPDATE: Police have charged Roman Richmond, 27, of Freeport, in the shooting death of employee Daniel Johnson, 29, […]
BARABOO, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who they said led them on a high-speed chase early Tuesday. The 27-year-old Milwaukee man allegedly fled a traffic stop in Baraboo just after midnight. At 12:15 a.m., a lieutenant reportedly saw the suspect vehicle violating traffic signal lights in a construction zone on the Highway 33 bridge of I 90/94. Deputies attempted to stop the man but he allegedly fled again.
MILWAUKEE — By the time Milwaukee police officers finished processing the scene of a shooting where several homes and cars had been peppered with bullets, investigators had collected nearly 100 shell casings from a single street on Milwaukee's south side. In a search warrant affidavit detailing some of the...
