ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Katie Price spends £179k on a Ferrari despite driving ban

By Celebretainment
hazard-herald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie Price has spent £179k on a Ferrari despite not being allowed to drive. The 43-year-old ex-glamour model - who was arrested for drink-driving following a crash in September 2021 and as a result received a two-year driving ban - is reportedly "gifting" the luxury car to herself and "can't wait"...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Carl Woods denies using threatening words or behaviour against Katie Price

Katie Price’s fiancé Carl Woods has denied using threatening, insulting or abusive words and behaviour against his partner.The reality TV star, 33, is alleged to have attempted to force open a door to a property while the former glamour model was inside, after she left his home following a row.Mr Woods was accompanied by Ms Price, 43, as he attended Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.Dressed in a black T-shirt and black jeans, the former Love Island contestant appeared in the dock to confirm his details and enter a not guilty plea to the Section 4 public order offence.The court heard the charge relates to an incident in Great Dunlow, Essex, on August 22, when the couple allegedly had an “argument” in the defendant’s home.Ms Price was pictured with her fiancé outside court wearing a dark-tinted visor with green leggings and a black top before sitting in the public gallery during the brief hearing.Woods will not be represented through legal aid at his trial, in which five witnesses including neighbours will be called, the court heard.Bench chair Don Wickes released him on unconditional bail ahead of summary trial at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on June 16.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Katie Price and Carl woods call it quits and call off the wedding

According to The Sun, Katie Price and Carl Woods have decided to call off the wedding and have split up. This comes after the couple had been giving mixed signals about their relationship status for the past couple of days. After removing all Price’s pictures from his Instagram, Woods posted a photo with his dog and a cryptic message stating:
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Grandparents rush to the bedsides of teenage brother and sister caught up in deadly Blue Mountains landslide - as new details emerge of the British family's adventurous streak

A young girl who raised the alarm after a freak landslide killed her father and brother has been reunited with her grandparents three days after the tragedy. The 15-year-old has been in the care of staff at Sydney's Westmead Children's Hospital, where she was treated for shock after witnessing the rockfall crush her father and brother during a hike in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Price
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
epicstream.com

Princess Charlene Heartbreak: Prince Albert's Wife Battling With Princess Caroline For Princess Gabriella And Prince Jacques? Royal Allegedly Left Monaco Again

Princess Charlene made headlines in March after she finally returned to the principality and reunited with her family in Monaco. The palace, in a statement, confirmed that the mother of Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques is back in the country and would continue her "convalescence in the Principality with her husband and her children by her side."
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Luxury Car#Hmrc#Lisamariebrown123
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Jimmy Savile: American Netflix viewers horrified by new documentary about British paedophile

American Netflix viewers have shared their shock after watching a new Netflix documentary about the crimes of Jimmy Savile.Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story was released on the streaming service yesterday, and focuses on the life and crimes of the TV presenter and paedophile.When Savile’s crimes were brought to light in 2012, they made headlines around the world, but the story received far more coverage in his native UK than in the US and overseas.On Twitter, some American viewers, and others outside the UK, have shared that they were unaware about the specifics of Savile’s case, with many horrified...
TV & VIDEOS
NewsTalk 940 AM

Want to Go to the Drive-In? Tascosa Drive-In Raising Prices

One of the great things in life is going to the movies. What's even better is going to the movies at a drive-in and Amarillo is lucky to have the Tascosa Drive-In. I don't know about you but I always love going to the drive-in, because it makes wondering if our parents and grandparents had the same excitement going.
AMARILLO, TX
MotorBiscuit

Ferrari Owners and Fans Can Take $20,000 Driving Lessons

Ferrari is one of the most prolific supercar makers, with many beautiful and powerful models that often become instant classics. However, all of them are out of the average driver’s price range. In addition, it takes plenty of driving expertise to handle a Ferrari correctly. Fortunately, Ferrari driving lessons exist, even for people who don’t live in Italy or own one of these automotive artworks.
CARS
Indy100

Couple shocked by landlord's 'insane' response to a normal request

A young couple was left fuming when their landlord told them to "lower their expectations" after asking him to sign a piece of paper.The Australian couple spent the past year requesting a reference from their uncooperative landlord – and have gotten nowhere. Taking to a popular Reddit thread, the woman explained that "many rental properties have this as a requirement" in Sydney. "He has refused time and time again despite us being great tenants," she penned. "These are the text messages he just sent me. What are everyone's thoughts?"In the initial message, she politely asked him to send the...
SOCIETY
Jason Weiland

Check your SPAM – it could be worth $3 million

If you are like me, you never open your email’s SPAM folder. The only time I go in there is when someone specially asks me to check for a missing email message. But recently I took a deep dive and paid attention to what was in there and I found that more often than not, emails I didn’t know I was missing were there, especially in Gmail.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy