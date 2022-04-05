ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Shelter in place lifted in Cimarron Hills

By Kate Singh
 4 days ago

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has lifted a Shelter in Place around the 2000 block of Fredericksburg Drive in Cimarron Hills.

Earlier, EPSO asked everyone within a quarter mile of that area to shelter in place and all others to stay out of the area.

Two schools in the area: Remington Elementary and Horizon Middle, were placed on precautionary lockouts, but those have been lifted as well.

This article will be updated.

