The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen is implementing a policy change they say will benefit city of Vicksburg employees, as well as their families. The city will enter a two-part contract with NuLife Health Care that provides mental health services to the employee and provides training to division heads and staff members that will make them aware of signs that an employee may be facing mental health issues.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 25 DAYS AGO