Rentable scooters, bikes back on Spokane streets

By Erin Robinson
 4 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. –  Rentable scooters and bikes are back on the streets of Spokane.

The city is kicking off its 2022 WheelShare program on Wednesday and introducing the new Gen4 scooters and bikes.

The new scooters and bikes have upgraded brakes and batteries and it’s an overall smoother ride.

According to Lime and the City of Spokane, they will launch sometime this summer.

This is the fourth year of Spokane’s WheelShare program. It started as a pilot in 2018, but has grown throughout the past few years.

Spokane riders have taken more than 1.25 million trips since the pilot program launched.

“We are thrilled to be relaunching our e-bike and e-scooter program again this year, building on our partnership with the City of Spokane,” says Michael Norco, Lime Senior Operations Manager, Pacific Northwest. “We are proud to have worked hand in hand with the City, STA, and Downtown Spokane to ensure our electric vehicles were safe for riders during the pandemic. Now, we are excited about the potential to work with all our local partners to help the city recover economically and ensure all residents and visitors can ride safe and ride green on Lime electric vehicles, especially as gas prices remain high.”

For more info on riding safely in Spokane, see this page on the City of Spokane website.

READ: Cruise around Riverfront Park with pedal karts this spring!

READ: Spokane Bike Swap and Expo set for April 9

