IndieWire Expands Special Projects Vertical with 3 Hires

By IndieWire Staff
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
IndieWire is pleased to announce three hires joining our Special Projects team , which produces premium editorial and video franchises and bolsters daily editorial coverage of film and television craft .

Kuwilileni Hauwanga joins IndieWire as Director of Video Production and will oversee IndieWire’s video production and support evolving video needs across sales, marketing, and editorial. Formerly with Insider and BuzzFeed, Hauwanga is based in Los Angeles and reports to Publisher James Israel.

Erik Adams, formerly of The A.V. Club, has joined the team as Deputy Editor, Craft & Special Projects. Adams will oversee daily coverage of craft and animation along with long-lead franchise profiles of top creators and filmmakers in the film and TV worlds. Adams is based in Chicago and reports to Executive Editor, Craft & Special Projects Chris O’Falt.

Katie Hay, formerly of NY Magazine/Vulture, has joined the team as Senior Manager, Marketing to create custom partnership solutions and lead brand strategy across IndieWire. Hay is based in New York and reports to VP Special Projects & Partnerships Jason Gonzalez.

“These three hires are integral to the growth of our Special Projects vertical,” said Gonzalez. “Their talent, experience, and expertise are already making an impact.”

Hauwanga is a cinematographer, editor, and multimedia journalist with a deep understanding of digital media platforms. Previously she worked as a senior managing producer at Insider, where she oversaw the growth of the Business Insider YouTube channel and helped develop numerous show formats. Prior to Insider, Hauwanga worked at BuzzFeed where she contributed to creating its healthy lifestyle brand, helped relaunch their beauty and style vertical, and produced more than 100 videos.

“Kuwilileni’s passion for storytelling and insight into how publications can best utilize different platforms will be vital to the growth of our Special Projects franchise,” said O’Falt. “It’s exciting to see the expertise and enthusiasm Kuwilileni has for all the ways we can bring our editorial voice to video, podcasts, and live events.”

Adams joins IndieWire from The A.V. Club, where he was the Managing Editor. In his 13 years with The A.V. Club, he twice served as interim Editor-in-Chief, led the TV team, and covered local arts and culture for the site’s Austin, Texas outpost.

“To expand the volume, quality, and reach of our Craft and Special Projects coverage, we’ll rely on Erik’s stellar track record of working closely with writers, building a stable of trusted freelancers, and balancing a complex editorial calendar,” said O’Falt.

Hay will expand IndieWire’s brand footprint in editorial, special projects, and live media. She previously worked at New York Magazine and Vulture, developing engagement programming, and at Film at Lincoln Center, where she cultivated industry community.

“Katie represents an exciting new chapter of growth for IndieWire as our first-ever marketing hire,” said Gonzalez. “She has a passion and understanding of our brand and its history along with insights into how to elevate our reach as well as our offerings. I’m looking forward to the avenues she will open for IndieWire and the Special Projects vertical.”

Also joining the team to bolster our craft coverage during the busy Emmy season is filmmaker and frequent contributor Jim Hemphill. He will contribute to Craft Considerations, Influencers, and our industry-leading coverage of the best filmmaking on the small and big screens.

