An Orange County chocolate store is giving away life-size homemade chocolate bunnies as part of an Easter fundraiser.

The Warwick Chocolate Shop on Railroad Avenue has a $3 raffle to win a 26-inch milk chocolate bunny that's worth $125.

Seven winners will be chosen daily starting April 10 through April 16.

All proceeds will benefit the Warwick Fire Department. The Warwick Chocolate Shop is open daily through Easter.