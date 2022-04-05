ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Here’s what you’ll be eating at the next Tampa Bay Rays game

By Helen Freund
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PRkgZ_0f0Df7Cx00
A peanut butter and caramel milkshake from Beans & Barlour comes with a Cracker Jack rim and is among a long list of new and returning treats served at Tropicana Field this season. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Foot-long tater tots, jerk chicken sandwiches and ice cream nachos — those are among some of the new food options offered at Tropicana Field this season.

The Rays announced several new dishes — and a few returning favorites — ahead of welcoming fans back to the stadium this Friday.

Touting a return to a more “normal” baseball season, Kevin Riley, the senior executive chef for Levy Restaurants, said planning this season’s new dishes was both fun and a chance to get creative for his team.

Packaging and presentation for many of the dishes will look more or less like what fans experienced pre-pandemic, Riley said. Reusable cups are back, and fans will once again be able to purchase a cup to refill at fountain soda stations throughout the stadium.

For beer drinkers, Ballpark & Rec will again open two hours before first pitch and sell $5 draught beers until the start of the game and will stay open for an hour after the game.

To help eliminate wait times at concession stands, mobile ordering will be available through the MLB Ballpark app. Using the app, guests can order their food from 15 different stands, select a pickup location, order and pay and then grab their items when they’re ready.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LnVVs_0f0Df7Cx00
Deviled crab bites are served with lemon aioli and cilantro. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

Items served at the stadium’s themed concession stands, which are run by Riley and his crew, round out a menu of dishes from the Rays’ partnering vendors. New to the Trop this year is Impasto, an Italian-inspired wraps concept, located at the First Base Food Hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DFfjj_0f0Df7Cx00
Italian-inspired wraps like the Steak Caesar and the Italiano are offered at Impasto, a new food vendor at Tropicana Field this season. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

Returning partners include St. Petersburg poke spot Pacific Counter and Beans & Barlour, the boozy dessert and milkshake hub, both of which are located at the Budweiser Porch.

At Pacific Counter, fans have the option of several different poke bowls, spam musubi and four different hot dogs, including a banh mi version, a Hawaiian dog and a kimchi hotdog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XazNT_0f0Df7Cx00
The O.G. Bowl from Pacific Counter features tuna, greens and edamame. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fgfaU_0f0Df7Cx00

Pacific Counter will also be selling the massive Rays Up roll, which is exclusive to Tropicana Field and features a burrito-sized sushi roll filled with crab stick (krab), mixed greens and avocado. The roll is wrapped in nori and sushi rice, panko-crusted and flash-fried and comes drizzled in chili aioli and avocado lime sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZp8o_0f0Df7Cx00
The Rays Up roll from Pacific Counter is exclusive to Tropicana Field and comes drizzled in chili aioli and avocado lime sauce. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

New this season at Beans & Barlour are the Ice Cream Waffle Cone Nachos, which feature Rays-themed blue and yellow waffle chips topped with ice cream and sprinkles. The spot is bringing back the popular peanut butter and caramel sundae, which comes with a Cracker Jack rim and can be ordered boozy or sans alcohol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ryaR_0f0Df7Cx00
Beans & Barlour is returning to Tropicana Field this season with new items like the Ice Cream and Waffle Cone Nachos. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

Other returning partners include Hunger & Thirst (Ballpark & Rec), Beachside Hospitality Group (Crabby’s Beachside Bites), Mister Softee, Dippin’ Dots, Kahwa Coffee, Coppertail Brewing Co., Fresh Vine Wine and Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs.

Below is a highlight of the stadium’s new dishes, and where to find them.

Modern Bird at the Budweiser Porch

Chicken Queso Dip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35gkzI_0f0Df7Cx00
Chicken queso dip is served with sea salt tortilla chips. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

Made with pepper jack cheese, this creamy dip features slow-roasted chicken, gets a kick from jalapenos and comes served with sea salt tortilla chips.

Korean Spiced Chicken Sandwich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0sqg_0f0Df7Cx00
The Korean Spiced Chicken Sandwich from Modern Bird and the Jerk Chicken Sandwich from Beach Drive are two of the new food items available at the concession stands this season. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

The sandwich combines crispy, spicy and crunchy Korean-fried chicken with gochujang, cucumbers, pickled red cabbage and spicy mayo.

Pig & Potato at the Budweiser Porch

Footlong tater tot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24MGnM_0f0Df7Cx00
The Footlong Tater Tot from Pig & Potato comes topped with bacon, sour cream and scallions. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

Potato lovers, this one’s for you: This footlong golden-fried spud gets topped with bacon, sour cream and scallions.

P + P Pierogi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B95mo_0f0Df7Cx00
The P&P Pierogi served at Pig & Potato features chorizo, sour cream and fried onions. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

A holdover from the Trop’s Enchant Christmas St. Petersburg, the dish of dumplings features chorizo, sour cream and fried onions.

Beach Drive at Third Base Food Hall

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

Smoky jerk chicken thighs are served on a seeded bun with slices of fresh pineapple, a pineapple mayo and pickled cabbage slaw.

Steel Drum turkey leg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0guTIy_0f0Df7Cx00
A smoked turkey leg is seasoned with star anise and glazed in a jalapeno pineapple honey. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

For big appetites, this full smoked turkey leg seasoned with star anise and glazed in a jalapeno pineapple honey should do the trick.

Caribbean Bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31VtcG_0f0Df7Cx00
The Caribbean Bowl features jerk pork, yellow rice, beans and plantains. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

Shredded Jerk pork comes served over a bowl of black beans, yellow rice and plantains.

