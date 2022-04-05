ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside The Gorgeous Colorado Mansion NFL Star Shaquil Barrett Finally Sold

By Gracie Reamer
House Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shaquil Barrett finally sold his Colorado mansion since Florida seems to be a place he's going to continue staying for a while. Check out the...

Related
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady Had Surprising Reason For Initial Retirement

We’re starting to gain a better understanding as to why Tom Brady retired – and then un-retired – earlier this offseason. Per NFL insider Mike Florio, Brady didn’t retire with the intention to walk away from football. Brady reportedly retired to get away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
FanSided

Dwayne Haskins teammates’, NFL players call out Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet

NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
CBS 46

Home break-in reported at late NFL player’s home

Equipment stolen from volunteer search and rescue team while visiting Atlanta. A volunteer search and rescue diving team say the equipment they use to help police was stolen while they were checking out the Georgia Aquarium.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Listen: Former NFL Head Coach Has Bombshell Allegation

On Thursday, Ray Horton and Steve Wilks joined Brian Flores’ class-action lawsuit against the NFL. Horton claims the Tennessee Titans brought him in for a “sham interview” in 2016. This allegation from Horton lines up with comments former Titans head coach Mike Mularkey made on the “Steelers...
NASHVILLE, TN
NESN

British NFL Fan Reportedly Owns Tom Brady Rookie Card Worth Big Money

Tom Brady super fan Phil Jones, apparently, has locked in a bank vault in Manchester, England his will, a house deed and a rookie Tom Brady memorabilia card. Jones spoke to ESPN’s Connor O’Halloran about his love for collecting sports cards and how he grew to become a big Brady and Tampa Buccaneers fan. While on a trip to Florida during the 1999 Orange Bowl, Jones watched from his hotel room as Brady threw four touchdowns in Michigan’s comeback win over Alabama. He started to take a liking to the future seven-time Super Bowl winner.
NFL
CBS Sports

Rayfield Wright passes away at 76: Cowboys grieve loss of team legend and NFL Hall of Famer

An NFL titan was lost this week. Rayfield Wright, a former offensive tackle for the Dallas Cowboys who rose to the ranks of becoming both a franchise legend and eventual Hall of Famer, died on Thursday at the age of 76. The Pro Football Hall of Fame issued a formal statement regarding his death, focusing on the impact Wright had on all those he had ever come into contact with -- as both a football player and a human being.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Tased In Wild Arrest

A former NFL defensive lineman was tased during an altercation with police on Monday morning, per a report. Alex Carrington, a former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman, was reportedly arrested and booked on two criminal possession of weapon charges, resisting arrest and driving under the influence. Police say they pulled Carrington...
NFL
9News

Flores' amended lawsuit still includes Broncos in complaint

DENVER — Brian Flores amended his explosive racial discrimination lawsuit Thursday, adding two black coaches to his side of the complaint, and two more NFL teams he accused of wrongful hiring practices. Flores’ amendment did not drop the Denver Broncos from his suit. >The above video is from...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Gorgeous Weekend Ahead With Potential Record Highs By Sunday

DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Friday! After a cool and unsettled start to the week it will look and feel quite a bit different as we move into the weekend. A big ridge of high pressure will build into Colorado over the next few days and it will bring dry and sunny weather in addition to unusually warm temperatures for late March. In fact by the time we get to Sunday some areas may see record highs. Overnight a weak weather system passed through northeast Colorado and it shifted the wind to a northeast direction. That will produce some slightly cooler conditions...
DENVER, CO
9News

CU great 'Buffalo' Bill Harris has died at 79

BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) football great "Buffalo" Bill Harris died Tuesday at 79. Harris passed away after a long illness, in Marina Del Rey, Calif., surrounded by his family, said David Plati, CU associate athletic director and sports information director. A star running back...
BOULDER, CO
