Jackson County, OR — While the city of Phoenix looks at banning firework sales and use in an upcoming city council meeting, other cities in the Rogue Valley have varying approaches. Ashland banned fireworks for personal sale and use in 2007, but they still held a controlled city-wide fireworks display on Jul. 4 up until last year when it was canceled. This year, it won't be returning in view of the fire risk.

MEDFORD, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO