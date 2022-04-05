ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Abused woman’s cats killed as ‘means of control and torture’: documents

By Nexstar Media Wire, Wesley Thoene
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FB8HD_0f0DdOCT00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa ( KCAU ) — An Iowa man arrested over the weekend abused his girlfriend for more than a month by assaulting and raping her, as well as killing her two cats, documents reveal.

Capri Rogers, 33, was living with his girlfriend from March to early April.

According to the criminal complaint, Rogers assaulted the woman numerous times. He is accused of punching her in the head in early March. The woman also told authorities that the violence escalated to strangulation around the middle of March, causing her to lose consciousness at one point.

Man sentenced in kidnapping, rape of girl

The woman said she was terrified of Rogers, adding that once while lying in bed, he yelled at her and then shot a 22-caliber revolver into the mattress near her head. Documents also state that through the month of March and into April, Rogers also raped her.

Around April 1, according to documents, Rogers kicked and punched the woman, causing her to need to go to a Sioux City emergency room. She was treated for bleeding and clots, a broken ankle, and bruises to the arms, neck, thighs, torso, and buttocks. She also needed cranial surgery. During the ER visit, Rogers wouldn’t allow the woman to leave, taking the keys to the woman’s house and vehicle, documents stated.

Later as the woman recovered at home, Rogers killed the woman’s two cats in front of her, according to the documents, which detail that he broke the neck of one and shot the other cat four times. The woman said Rogers told her that if she left him or told anyone, she would end up like her cats. Documents said he did this and other “ongoing threats and acts as a means of control and torture.”

On Saturday, neighbors called police to report that Rogers was walking outside his home with a rifle-style firearm. After further investigation, police found a minivan with the front passenger window shot out and a bullet hole in the hood. A garage in the area also had multiple bullet holes.

Waterloo man arrested in stabbing

After a search of Rogers’ house, authorities found a shotgun and revolver, both with ammunition. They also found multiple instances of small caliber gunfire consistent with the 22-caliber revolver and 140 spent casings throughout the residence.

Rogers, a convicted felon for a robbery charge in 2008, is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Rogers was charged with first-degree kidnapping, a felon in possession of a firearm, reckless use of a firearm, felony domestic assault, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Shiawassee County woman faces killing, torturing animals charges after dead dogs found behind locked door

BANCROFT, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is facing felony charges after the remains of her dogs were reportedly found in a rental home in December. According to authorities, an animal cruelty complaint was made to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office in December. The complaint was made by someone who said they had found two dead dogs behind a padlocked door at a Bancroft home.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Man convicted of 7 dog torture-killings eligible for parole

A man convicted of torturing, killing and dismembering seven dogs is eligible for possible release years earlier than originally believed, officials said.The Nevada Department of Corrections originally calculated that Jason Brown, 32, would not have a chance for parole until 2025 but now says that was legally incorrect under Nevada law because his crimes involved dogs, not people, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.“Animals are treated as personal property under Nevada law,” department spokesman Bill Quenga said, adding that a designation of violence according to the law can only be made when the victim is human. Reclassifying Brown from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Rape#Cat#Domestic Violence#Kcau
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
WANE 15

WANE 15

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy