Meadville, PA

Super load to cause traffic restrictions in Meadville

By Anna Ashcraft
 4 days ago

Update: The super load that was expected to pass through Meadville Wednesday, April 6 has been delayed to Thursday, April 7. It is expected to come through the area late morning or early afternoon Thursday.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A series of super loads will cause temporary traffic restrictions in the City of Meadville every Wednesday through the beginning of May.

City of Meadville City Manager Maryann Menanno has announced a series of super loads will make their way through the city the following dates:

  • Wednesday, April 6
  • Wednesday, April 13
  • Wednesday, April 20
  • Wednesday, April 27
  • and Wednesday, May 4
The super load will cause temporary traffic restrictions on the following streets:

  • Washington Street
  • State Street North Street
  • Park Avenue
  • South Main Street/State Route 322
According to the City of Meadville, the overall load will be 137 feet in length, and will weigh more than 329,000 pounds. Traffic flaggers will be assisting with traffic control and auxiliary police will be on standby.

Wolfe House Movers LLC of Bernville, PA is moving the load.

Residents are asked to avoid the areas listed above while the restrictions are in place.

Visit cityofmeadville.org for the latest updated information.

