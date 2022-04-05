ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Study: Record number of road rage shootings happening in U.S., peaking during pandemic

By Staff
Mysuncoast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - A recent study found road rage shootings are on the rise in the U.S. Everytown for Gun Safety and Support Fund, a gun-control advocacy group, found 44 people a month were killed or...

www.mysuncoast.com

CBS DFW

Road Rage Leads To Fort Worth Double Shooting, Leaving 1 Dead

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and another injured after a road rage incident led to a double shooting on Mar. 19, Fort Worth Police said. Police said that officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Wayside Ave. in reference to a shooting call. When they arrived, officers found a man and a woman, each with an apparent gunshot wound near the scene. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The woman’s condition is unknown and she is currently undergoing treatment. The man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased. Neither victim has been identified. Detectives found that this incident stemmed from a road rage incident that started at a nearby fast food restaurant. One vehicle followed the other to a residence where the shooting occurred. The suspect is cooperating with homicide detectives in this investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.  
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS New York

New video: Search on for gunman behind deadly road rage shooting

NEW YORK -- New video shows the person and vehicle police are looking for in a fatal road rage incident in Brooklyn. Police said the victim got into some kind of collision and dispute with another driver. He tried to run, but was gunned down. The new video shows two cars pull up to a traffic light around 4:30 a.m. March 13 after getting into a minor fender bender a block away near Tapscott and Blake avenues in Brownsville. Both drivers can be seen getting out of their cars. Police said the suspect flashed a gun and chased 30-year-old Jose Flores out of...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Boston

State Police Looking For Gunman In Road Rage Shooting On Route 1 In Peabody

PEABODY (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are looking for help tracking down the man who shot at a woman in a road rage incident on Route 1 in Peabody late Wednesday night. A 26-year-old woman was driving a Mercedes on Route 1 north around 9:30 p.m. when she said a gray Toyota SUV with a Florida license plate started tailgating her. The driver eventually pulled up next to the passenger side of her car near a Holiday Inn. She told police he then shot at her. The woman, who was the only person in the car, was not hit. State Troopers later found ballistics evidence inside the Mercedes. “We are seeking the public’s help in identifying the shooter, whom evidence suggests was a black male, approximately in his mid-20s, with a short “buzz cut” hair style and who was wearing a black shirt,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement Thursday. “He had a female passenger with him in the Toyota. She is believed to be white, approximately in her mid-20s, with blonde hair.” Anyone with information is urged to call Trooper James Maloney at 978-538-6161.
PEABODY, MA
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Record number of Cubans arriving at U.S.-Mexico border

Cubans are arriving at the U.S. border in record numbers with thousands more making their way through Central America and Mexico. NBC News’ Guad Venegas explains the dangers these immigrants face when they journey through the country. March 23, 2022.
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Police: Pregnant Woman Wounded in Road-Rage Shooting in NC

SANFORD, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say they are investigating a suspected road-rage shooting that wounded a pregnant woman. The Raleigh News & Observer reports that the incident occurred Tuesday at a Circle K near Sanford, which is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Raleigh. The...
SANFORD, NC
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Tow Truck Driver Killed In Maryland Road Rage Shooting, Police Say

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A tow truck driver died after he was shot Saturday in a road rage incident on Route 50 in College Park, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded around 5:45 p.m. to the shooting on Route 50 eastbound at Veterans Parkway. Investigators believe the truck driver was involved in a verbal argument with another driver while both were driving on Route 50. Investigators believe during the argument, the driver of the second car pulled out a gun and fired into the tow truck, striking the truck driver. The gunman continued east, police said. The driver of the tow truck was driven to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington, D.C. Investigators believe Hicks and the gunman did not know each other. The suspect, who remains unknown, was believed to have been driving a dark sedan. No other injuries were reported. Route 50 was closed for several hours after the shooting. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.  
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Week

Germany intercepts Russian radio comms in which soldiers discuss Ukraine killings

Germany has reportedly intercepted Russian military communications in which Russian soldiers can be heard discussing killings outside of Kyiv, possibly "bolstering evidence" that Moscow was behind the gruesome massacre in the suburb of Bucha, Bloomberg reports Thursday. News of the intelligence — acquired by Germany's foreign intelligence service Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND)...
MILITARY

