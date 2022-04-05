Vandenberg Space Force Base being considered for U.S. Space Force Training Headquarters

VANDENBERG, Calif. – The Vandenberg Space Force Base was announced as one of six locations being considered for the U.S. Space Force's Space Training and Readiness Command Headquarters (STARCOM).

STARCOM is one of three Space Force field commands and is responsible for the deliberate development, education and training of people in the space profession, according to the Air Force.

It is also responsible for the development of space warfighting tactics, techniques, and procedures and the operational test of Space Force systems, according to the Air Force.

All Space Force bases are under consideration to be the STARCOM Headquarters site, including the Los Angeles Air Force Base (which will later be renamed a Space Force Base), Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado, Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado, Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado, Patrick Space Force Base in Florida, and Vandenberg.

The Air Force is expected to begin site surveys in late April or early May to determine which location is the best fit for the headquarters, according to the Air Force. The assessment will be based on infrastructure capacity, community support, environmental considerations and cost, and other factors related to the mission.

Vandenberg Space Force Base is already home to Delta 1 – the first space delta needed to execute STARCOM's mission.

Delta 1 focuses on various sets of trainings, including initial skills training, specialized warfighter follow-on training, and advance training events and courses, according to the Air Force.

"The Central Coast is already home to the premiere west coast launch site for military, civil, and commercial space operations, and currently is a cornerstone of our nation’s space training and operations,” said Congressman Salud Carbajal.

“In the search for a permanent location for Space Training and Readiness Command, Vandenberg has already demonstrated its ability to train space operators and serve a critical testing site. And in addition, its proximity to some of our country’s finest research institutions and aerospace industry make it the best candidate for STARCOM."

