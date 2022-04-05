Feds: Las Vegas man just released from prison arrested on child sex charges, again

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man just released from federal prison on a child sex crime charge is back in custody for trying to have sex with an underage decoy, investigators said.

James Wynhoff, 39, faces a new federal charge of attempted sex trafficking of children, federal court documents said.

A Las Vegas Metro police detective, posting as a 15-year-old girl, communicated with Wynhoff last week on a messaging application, federal court documents said. Wynhoff asked the decoy her age, to which the detective responded 15.

Wynhoff then reportedly responded, “Yummy” and “I love teens.” He also told the teenager he could purchase contraceptives for her.

Detectives made arrangements for Wynhoff to meet the decoy at a home in the Las Vegas area. He was then taken into custody.

Wynhoff was released from federal prison in January. He was convicted on a charge of interstate travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual contact, records showed.

In 2019, a judge had sentenced him to 48 months in federal prison with 20 years of supervised release. His supervised release began on Jan. 18.

As part of his release conditions, Wynhoff is required to report all messaging accounts to the government. He did not report the account with which investigators said he communicated with the decoy.

Because Wynhoff’s case is in federal court, a booking photo was not immediately available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.