ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Feds: Las Vegas man just released from prison arrested on child sex charges, again

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A7jqW_0f0DcI0k00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man just released from federal prison on a child sex crime charge is back in custody for trying to have sex with an underage decoy, investigators said.

James Wynhoff, 39, faces a new federal charge of attempted sex trafficking of children, federal court documents said.

A Las Vegas Metro police detective, posting as a 15-year-old girl, communicated with Wynhoff last week on a messaging application, federal court documents said. Wynhoff asked the decoy her age, to which the detective responded 15.

Wynhoff then reportedly responded, “Yummy” and “I love teens.” He also told the teenager he could purchase contraceptives for her.

Detectives made arrangements for Wynhoff to meet the decoy at a home in the Las Vegas area. He was then taken into custody.

Wynhoff was released from federal prison in January. He was convicted on a charge of interstate travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual contact, records showed.

In 2019, a judge had sentenced him to 48 months in federal prison with 20 years of supervised release. His supervised release began on Jan. 18.

As part of his release conditions, Wynhoff is required to report all messaging accounts to the government. He did not report the account with which investigators said he communicated with the decoy.

Because Wynhoff’s case is in federal court, a booking photo was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
La Crosse Tribune

Las Vegas man arrested in Minnesota after pursuit from gas theft in Richland County, authorities say

A Las Vegas man was arrested in Minnesota after a pursuit that began with a gas theft in Richland County on Wednesday, authorities reported. At about 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Vernon County Sheriff's Office deputies were investigating a theft of gas from Richland County when a white U-Haul van matching the description of the vehicle in the gas theft was located at Walmart in Viroqua, Sheriff John Spears said in a statement.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Sex Crimes#Feds
The Independent

‘Naive’ college student lied to police to protect Bute park killer

A “naïve” college student in “awe” of a teenage girl convicted of murdering a man in a Cardiff park was manipulated into lying to police about her whereabouts, a court has been told.Lewis Newman, 18, of Ventnor Place, Mynachdy, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after he falsely told detectives Dionne Timms-Williams had stayed at his home on the night of the fatal assault on Dr Gary Jenkins in Bute Park.Dr Jenkins, a consultant psychiatrist and father-of-two, was “cruelly beaten” and “tortured” during a prolonged homophobic attack by Timms-Williams and two men in the early hours of July...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas man charged in connection with 8 armed robberies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has been charged on numerous counts related to the armed robbery of eight businesses in January. Prosecutors say 38-year-old George Perez was arrested and booked on one count of interference with commerce by robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime and one count of a felon possessing of weapon after allegedly holding numerous establishments up at gunpoint.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy