ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Injured Tierney set to miss rest of season for Arsenal

Porterville Recorder
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Arsenal left back Kieran Tierney is set to miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury that requires an operation. Tierney felt discomfort after a training session on Thursday and was absent for Arsenal's 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace in the Premier League...

www.recorderonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Atlético charged by UEFA for fan's alleged Nazi salutes

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Atlético Madrid was charged by UEFA on Friday after a fan was filmed apparently making Nazi salutes at a Champions League game. The club was charged with “discriminatory behavior” and for fans throwing objects during Atlético’s 1-0 loss at Manchester City on Tuesday.
UEFA
Porterville Recorder

Everton lifts survival hopes with win over lackluster United

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton gained a huge win in its fight for survival and further damaged Manchester United’s flimsy top-four hopes with a 1-0 victory in the Premier League on Saturday. Anthony Gordon’s shot from the edge of the penalty area deflected into the net off the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Porterville Recorder

Sevilla reclaims 2nd in Spain after 4-2 win over Granada

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla scored twice in second-half stoppage time to beat Granada 4-2 and reclaim second place in the Spanish league on Friday. Sevilla’s first win in five rounds lifted it three points clear of Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, which both have games over the weekend. Runaway leader Real Madrid was nine points clear before hosting Getafe on Saturday.
UEFA
Porterville Recorder

MATCHDAY: City, Liverpool meet in potential title decider

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester City and Liverpool meet in the biggest game in the Premier League this season with the destination of the title perhaps riding on the result. City leads second-place Liverpool by one point with eight games remaining and a win at Etihad Stadium would make the defending champions the big favorites for a sixth title in 11 years. Liverpool can move into a two-point lead with a first victory at City since 2015, markedly improving its improbable ambition of a quadruple of trophies. Liverpool is on a 10-match winning run in the league. Two of the bottom three teams clash when Burnley visits last-place Norwich, while Brentford hosts West Ham and Leicester is at home to Crystal Palace.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Nuno Tavares
Person
Kieran Tierney
Porterville Recorder

Barcelona held by Frankfurt, 10-man West Ham draws with Lyon

Barcelona failed to win an away match in the Europa League for the first time after it was held 1-1 by 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Thursday. Ferran Torres salvaged the draw in the second-tier European competition with an equalizer following a series of...
UEFA
Porterville Recorder

Newcastle beats Wolves to move 10 points clear of drop zone

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Friday. Chris Wood blasted home a 72nd-minute penalty, which he had earned, to lift his team to the brink of safety. The January signing’s second...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Porterville Recorder

American Jordan Pefok scores Swiss league-leading 18th goal

American forward Jordan Pefok converted a penalty kick for his Swiss league-leading 18th goal of the season, helping Young Boys to a 2-2 draw against visiting Lausanne on Saturday. Pefok tied the score 1-1 in the 52nd minute, beating David von Ballmoos to the goalkeeper's right. The 25-year-old forward, born...
MLS
Porterville Recorder

Leclerc fastest in 2nd practice for Australian Grand Prix

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was fastest in Friday's second practice session for the Australian Grand Prix, with Formula One champion Max Verstappen right behind in second. Leclerc had a time of 1 minute, 18.978 seconds on the revamped Albert Park layout, with Verstappen .245 seconds...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy