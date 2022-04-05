Injured Tierney set to miss rest of season for Arsenal

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester City and Liverpool meet in the biggest game in the Premier League this season with the destination of the title perhaps riding on the result. City leads second-place Liverpool by one point with eight games remaining and a win at Etihad Stadium would make the defending champions the big favorites for a sixth title in 11 years. Liverpool can move into a two-point lead with a first victory at City since 2015, markedly improving its improbable ambition of a quadruple of trophies. Liverpool is on a 10-match winning run in the league. Two of the bottom three teams clash when Burnley visits last-place Norwich, while Brentford hosts West Ham and Leicester is at home to Crystal Palace.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 HOURS AGO