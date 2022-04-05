ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Xbox Series S is on sale at Adorama today for just $249.99

By Sheena Vasani
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’d prefer a more affordable console to the Xbox Series X — or one that’s more readily available than the PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition — you can once again buy Microsoft’s Xbox Series S at its lowest price to date. Regularly $299.99, Adorama is currently selling the entry-level...

The Verge

PSA: the Xbox Series X is (finally) easier to buy

The Xbox Series X has been one of the most challenging-to-find gaming gadgets since its late 2020 release. While always a little easier to get a hold of than Sony’s PlayStation 5, getting one has all but required keeping track of restocks from multiple retailers on a day-to-day basis — lest you turned to purchasing one from price gougers.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

How to get a refund from the PlayStation Store

So you bought something from the PlayStation Store, and you changed your mind? Whether you purchased a game by mistake or just decided that you’d rather have your money back, getting a refund is now as simple as chatting with a representative for a few minutes. Sony’s refund policy, which it established in 2019, covers preorders, games, DLC, subscriptions, and movies and allows 14 days from the date of the purchase to request a return.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

xScreen turns an Xbox Series S into a portable console

If you’ve ever owned a screen for the PSone or the GameCube, the xScreen will look instantly familiar. The xScreen is an 11.6-inch (1080p) display that attaches to the rear of an Xbox Series S, and it transforms Microsoft’s miniature console into more of an Xbox laptop for on-the-go gaming. It’s a modern take on the tiny 5-inch cramped LCD displays we’ve seen attached to consoles in the past, and it’s a great accessory if you never want to worry about attaching an Xbox to a TV when you’re traveling.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Turtle Beach’s new wireless headset works with basically everything

Turtle Beach’s Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max is a $200 wireless headset that works with everything from the Xbox Series X, to PS5, Nintendo Switch, Windows, and Mac the company has announced. In contrast its predecessor, the $149.95 Stealth 700 Gen 2 (non-Max) was available for either Xbox and PC, or PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, but not in the same model. It also offers Bluetooth connectivity, unlike the Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max, which means it works with devices like phones and tablets.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Amazon Music’s prices are going up for Prime members

Amazon is increasing the price of its music streaming service, the company has announced in a new FAQ. From May 5th, Amazon Prime subscribers will have to pay $8.99 (£8.99) a month or $89 (£89) a year for access to Music Unlimited, up from $7.99 (£7.99) and $79 (£79) respectively. The price of the single-device plan — which lets you listen to the full library but only from a single Echo or Fire TV device — is also increasing from $3.99 (£3.99) to $4.99 (£4.99) a month. If you’re not a Prime member, the price of Amazon Music Unlimited is unchanged at $9.99 (£9.99).
AMAZON
The Verge

Windows 11’s refreshed File Explorer gets tabs, favorites, and a new homepage

Microsoft is bringing tabs to the File Explorer in Windows 11 soon, alongside a refreshed design that makes it easier to quickly access folders or find favorite files. The highly requested tabs feature was first spotted in Windows 11 test builds last month, and now Microsoft is making it official at a hybrid work event for Windows 11 today.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

TCL’s excellent 6-series 4K TV is $290 off today

OLED may be the pinnacle of TV panels, but they’re still pricey — even after discounts. One very good alternative, the Mini LED-backlit TCL 6-Series with HDMI 2.1 ports, has dropped to a new low price today. TCL’s 55-inch 6-series model with Google TV is discounted to just...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Amazon and Roku extend their streaming deal without any extra drama

In recent years, Roku has had drawn out stalemates with entertainment / internet giants like WarnerMedia, NBCUniversal, and YouTube, as its ambitions shift from simply selling TV streaming hardware to advertising and content. However, the company today announced an extension in its deal with Amazon, ensuring that the Prime Video and IMDb TV apps will maintain a presence on Roku devices without any back-and-forth wrangling, threats, or mudslinging that delayed the rollout of HBO Max and Peacock and caused YouTube TV’s app to disappear for a while.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Samsung’s new Frame TV is already on sale at Woot

If you’re looking to pick up a 4K TV and spruce up the decor in your home at the same time, Woot is already discounting Samsung’s latest Frame TV. Now through the rest of today, Woot is discounting the TV in the 43-inch configuration to just $799.99 — a $200 discount and the first price drop we've seen on the 2022 model. If you weren’t already familiar with Samsung’s art-inspired QLED panels, they seek to imitate the look and feel of a piece of framed art, hence the name. The Frame TV is all about aesthetics and turning a large and otherwise unsightly appliance in your home into a tasteful piece of decor. Just like last year’s model, the new Frame measures just an inch thick, allowing it to seamlessly blend into just about any living space.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Microsoft is integrating its Windows 365 Cloud PCs into Windows 11

Microsoft put PCs in the cloud with Windows 365 last year, and now it’s integrating these Cloud PCs directly into Windows 11. Windows 365 lets businesses access Cloud PCs from anywhere to stream a version of Windows 10 or Windows 11 inside a web browser. It’s something Citrix and many others have been doing for years, but now Microsoft will allow Windows 11 PCs to boot straight to Windows 365 Cloud PCs or easily switch between them using Windows 11’s virtual desktops feature.
SOFTWARE
The Verge

This HP Envy X360 laptop with an OLED screen is just $700 at Best Buy

Happy Friday, everyone. The deals capping off this week run the gamut from laptops and graphics cards to soundbars. Kicking things off, we have a noteworthy sale on the HP Envy x360 13-inch convertible laptop that has a gorgeous OLED screen. Normally this configuration costs $1,049.99, but it has been discounted to $699.99 at Best Buy. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this model, which definitely warrants your attention.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Google Maps will start estimating tolls and display more details to help you find your way

Google is announcing a handful of updates to Google Maps, including one that will show toll prices before you start navigating to where you want to go. “We look at factors like the cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods, what the day of the week it is, along with how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time you’ll be crossing it,” Google said in a blog post. If a toll-free route is available, that will be shown as an option as well. The feature will begin rolling out on Android and iOS for “nearly 2,000” toll roads in the US, India, Indonesia, and Japan this month. The feature will come to more countries “soon.”
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

The Roomba i3 Plus self-emptying vacuum is $90 off for Verge readers

It’s time for some spring cleaning, but let’s be smart about it — both with the tech we buy to help us and the money we spend. Wellbots has an extra special discount on one of the most popular and affordable iRobot robovacs around, and it’s exclusive to Verge readers. From now through Sunday, April 10th, you can get the Roomba i3 Plus for $459 when you use code VERGE40. This promo code knocks an additional $40 off the already-discounted price of $499. It’s not the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this robot vacuum, but it’s the best price since early 2022 — and since iRobot added more features like smart mapping via a firmware update, making it an even better value. Additionally, if you’re in the US, purchasing from Wellbots may not require you to pay sales tax depending on which state you live in.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Alienware’s QD-OLED monitor sets a new standard for gaming displays

High-end TVs and gaming monitors have been on a collision course for the past few years. The TV industry has pursued the best-looking picture, while monitors have opted for the fastest display tech. The crash that blends the two worlds together might have finally happened with Alienware’s latest curved gaming monitor, which has a QD-OLED screen. It’s the first device (of several more to come in 2022) to show what Samsung’s new QD-OLED display technology is capable of — for PC users, specifically.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

This motorized gaming bed lets you rest your gamer head

Here at The Verge, we occasionally like to write about gaming thrones, whether they’re shaped like scorpions, semi-circles, or... well, I’m not sure how to describe this one. But the thing with thrones is that the crown often weighs heavy — being MVP and getting play of the game every round can be tiring. Thankfully, Gizmodo found just the thing to help with that: a motorized gaming bed that moves you from the sleeping position to the pwning position with the press of a button, all the while keeping your gaming setup within arms’ reach.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Epic launches Unreal Engine 5

Nearly two years after it was first announced, Epic Games has released its next-generation game engine. As part of a State of Unreal event today, the company revealed that Unreal Engine 5 is now available to download. The updated engine features a number of improvements for developers — including enhanced...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Samsung, please don’t go big for your next smartwatch

While all gadgets have their design challenges, there’s one that continues to plague smartwatches — battery life. There are a few ways to mitigate that, but unfortunately, many smartwatch makers choose the absolute worst solution: making the smartwatch bigger. The latest example might be Samsung. According to a...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Amazon’s Project Kuiper books up to 83 rockets to launch its internet-beaming satellites

Project Kuiper — Amazon’s planned internet-from-space initiative — announced today that it has booked dozens of new launches on three different rockets to get its future satellites into orbit. The satellites will fly on powerful rockets currently being developed by European launch provider Arianespace, US-based United Launch Alliance, and Blue Origin — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ space company.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Verge

WaterField finally made a great Analogue Pocket case

Once you’ve overcome the not inconsiderable challenge of obtaining an Analogue Pocket, your next task is figuring out how to play the thing outside your home. It’s a beautifully designed system that you’ll want to protect, but there aren’t many case options beyond Analogue’s own, which is an awkward clear plastic box that was seemingly more intended for storage and display than on-the-go use.
ELECTRONICS

