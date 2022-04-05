Bullets found on Kiski Township school bus

WPXI - Westmoreland County map Westmoreland County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

KISKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two bullets were found on a Kiski Area School District school bus on Tuesday.

In a letter to parents, KASD superintendent Misty Slavic, Ed. D., said an elementary school student was responsible for bringing the bullets on the bus.

The letter also said there were no signs of malicious intent from the unnamed student and there was no evidence of any weapons being at the scene.

The letter went on to say: “The Kiski Area School District believes that the safety of our students and staff is a priority. We will continue to monitor the situation, as well as review the behavior expectations with our students. If any individual has additional information regarding this incident, please contact your child’s school.”

The student who brought the bullets onto the bus is facing disciplinary action, according to the letter.

