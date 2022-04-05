ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maywood, NJ

NO LIE: Career Bergen Burglar Caught Breaking Into, Of All Places, An Alarm Business: Police

By Jerry DeMarco
 4 days ago
Myles Gerard Shanahan Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

A career criminal from Bergenfield who’s been busted well over a dozen times the past two decades was caught breaking into an alarm business, Maywood police said.

Myles Gerard Shanahan, 61, has a long history of arrests in several towns – Bergenfield, Closter and Tenafly, among them -- mostly for burglary, theft and shoplifting but also for assault and DWI, records show.

He'd been released a few weeks earlier following an arrest for a burglary in Bergenfield when officers in Maywood responded to a late-night alarm at Chief Security Systems on Spring Valley Road on March 29, Police Chief Terence Kenny said.

It's the kind of place that one would expect has top-notch security -- and it does. The owner had called police himself while remotely watching Shanahan “rummaging through his office” on a surveillance camera feed, Kenny said.

K-9 Ryker joined officers in surrounding the building before they seized Shanahan, the chief said. He was carrying a set of Allen wrenches that the chief said he used to pick the office lock. A stolen laptop also fell out of Shanahan's coat before he was taken into custody, Kenny said.

Despite New Jersey's bail reform requirements, a judge this time denied Shanahan’s release. He was being held in the Bergen County Jail, in fact, when Bergenfield police filed burglary-related charges against Shanahan on Monday, April 4.

Shanahan remained in the county lockup on Tuesday, charged with a combined six counts of burglary and four of theft, as well as various counts of criminal trespassing, receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools, records show.

Kenny, meanwhile, commended his patrol officers for “their quick response and professionalism in arresting the defendant without incident.”

