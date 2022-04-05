Box truck fire prompted lane closure on southbound I-805 near SR-163

EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Eagle were expected to reopen at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, but Colorado State Patrol says it might be another hour until then. The lanes were closed at 8 a.m. in order for road crews to remove an overturned semi truck. (credit: Colorado State Patrol) The closure was planned as Colorado State Patrol, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Department of Transportation warned drivers on Friday. There is a detour in place — drivers will take eastbound U.S. 6 to Wolcott. Then they can re-enter the interstate. The tractor and trailer are both upright. Currently hooking up to the tow. It will be an additional 45-60 minutes before the roadway is back open. pic.twitter.com/Xyt1raKVxZ — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) March 13, 2022 CSP says a crane and tow trucks worked to pull the tractor and trailer onto the road to get hauled away.

EAGLE, CO ・ 27 DAYS AGO