ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Box truck fire prompted lane closure on southbound I-805 near SR-163

News 8 KFMB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO — A vehicle fire caused lane...

www.cbs8.com

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Vehicle fire causes closure on I-96

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A vehicle fire on I-96 stopped traffic heading west while police worked to clear the scene. All lanes were blocked on westbound I-96 at Business I-96 (Cedar St.) in Lansing. Emergency crews worked quickly and were able to clear any obstructions within a half hour. Lansing...
LANSING, MI
CBS 46

I-285 lanes reopen after fatal crash prompts closure

UPDATE (CBS46) - All lanes have been reopened. _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County officials promptly shut down I-285 near the ramp from I-285 east and I-75 south after a crash left one person dead. Details surrounding the crash remain limited at this time, but authorities confirm they are...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Denver

Eastbound Lanes Of I-70 Back Open Semi Truck Removal

EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Eagle were expected to reopen at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, but Colorado State Patrol says it might be another hour until then. The lanes were closed at 8 a.m. in order for road crews to remove an overturned semi truck. (credit: Colorado State Patrol) The closure was planned as Colorado State Patrol, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Department of Transportation warned drivers on Friday. There is a detour in place — drivers will take eastbound U.S. 6 to Wolcott. Then they can re-enter the interstate. The tractor and trailer are both upright. Currently hooking up to the tow. It will be an additional 45-60 minutes before the roadway is back open. pic.twitter.com/Xyt1raKVxZ — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) March 13, 2022 CSP says a crane and tow trucks worked to pull the tractor and trailer onto the road to get hauled away.
EAGLE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Traffic
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Traffic
KKTV

I-25 southbound back open near North Gate Boulevard following crash Monday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of I-25 was closed Monday evening on the north side of Colorado Springs. At about 5:45 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation announced southbound I-25 was closed near the North Gate Boulevard exit. According to Colorado State Patrol, there was a crash that involved multiple vehicle including a semi at about 5:30 p.m. Details on any possible injuries were not immediately available.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Box Truck#Chp#Vehicle Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Calcasieu Parish News

I-10 Lane Closures Near the Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles Starting March 23

I-10 Lane Closures Near the Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles Starting March 23. Lake Charles, LA – On March 23, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that I-10 eastbound will have alternating lane closures from Milepost 28.7 (Calcasieu River Bridge) to Milepost 33.5 (Kayouche Coulee) beginning Wednesday, March 23 at 8:00 pm and ending Thursday, March 24 at 5:00 am.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy