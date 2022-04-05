ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR is going electric with Ford F-150 Lightning pace truck at Martinsville

By Gary Gastelu
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASCAR is going from white lightning to Lightning. The Ford F-150 Lighting will become the first electric pickup to pace a NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend when it leads the pack around...

Jimmie Johnson Injured in Crash at Long Beach IndyCar Practice

Jimmie Johnson was so looking forward to Sunday’s IndyCar Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. But after a crash during practice on Friday Johnson may be watching from the sidelines during Sunday’s event at his “home track.”. Johnson, who injured his right hand, will be reevaluated Saturday,...
Look: Fight Breaks Out Between Drivers After NASCAR Race

Late Friday night, fans watching the latest NASCAR Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway were treated to a little more than they bargained for. Following the thrilling race, two drivers decided to settle their difference off the track rather than on it. A post-race melee sparked after Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer had a little trouble with each other on the track.
Ford F-150 Lightning beats targets, goes 320 miles in EPA testing

When Ford announced the F-150 Lightning, the company's first electric pickup truck, the automaker pledged that the Lightning's $40,000 base model would travel 230 miles on a full charge—and that the extended-range model would reach 300 miles. Not too shabby for a 6,500 lb truck with a not-insignificant drag area.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Order Conversions Begin Again This Summer

Since the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning was revealed early last year, FoMoCo has remained consistent in saying that its first-ever all-electric F-150 will launch this spring. That was confirmed by the fact that the first wave of order holders have already received scheduled for production emails. The second wave of 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning order conversion emails went out back in January, but we’re still waiting for the next wave to go out, which will apparently happen this summer with deliveries following in the fall, according to Emma Bergg, Ford’s director of EV communications, who shared this information in response to a customer question on Twitter.
