NASCAR is going electric with Ford F-150 Lightning pace truck at Martinsville

Since the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning was revealed early last year, FoMoCo has remained consistent in saying that its first-ever all-electric F-150 will launch this spring. That was confirmed by the fact that the first wave of order holders have already received scheduled for production emails. The second wave of 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning order conversion emails went out back in January, but we’re still waiting for the next wave to go out, which will apparently happen this summer with deliveries following in the fall, according to Emma Bergg, Ford’s director of EV communications, who shared this information in response to a customer question on Twitter.

CARS ・ 19 DAYS AGO