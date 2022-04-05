Narduzzi not satisfied with offense, vows to improve run game

PITTSBURGH – For all the great of the Pitt offense in 2021, there is something that sticks with Pat Narduzzi. He’s spent the offseason, and talked to the new offensive coordinator, about improving the run game. Early on, he’s happy with the results.

“Our run game probably looks as good as it’s looked in the last three years because there is an emphasis on it,” Narduzzi said during Spring drills. “We like to run the ball out of every different personnel groupings and formations. Our run game looks good which makes our tailbacks look good.”

Last year Pitt averaged 41.4 points a game, third best in all of Division 1 football. Their rushing (149.2 yds per game) was 77 th in FBS. Pitt’s leading rusher, Israel Abanikanda, totaled 651 yards, that was 121 st in Division 1.

The junior says he’s improved how to use his speed, how to change direction and his stop and go. Narduzzi said he’s seen better vision from Brooklyn native.

“Izzy is a really dynamic runner,” said Panthers Offensive Line Coach Dave Borbely. “He’s got speed, he can break tackles and he hits the hole so fast. You can feel his confidence when he runs the ball. Last year, you could tell there was some indecision for him. This Spring, he’s been very confident and I think that’s true of all of our backs.”

“Honestly, I don’t really know until I watch the film who is carrying the ball. All three look the same to me, all can break tackles.”

Same three as last year with Abanikanda, senior Vincent Davis and sophomore Rodney Hammond, Junior. Davis was the Panthers second leading rusher and has 334 career carries. Hammond was the first Pitt freshman since Dion Lewis to have a three-touchdown game. He rushed for 66 yards on 11 carries in the fourth quarter as the Panthers salted away a win over Clemson.

Hammond says the competition is driving him this season. He wants to get to the ‘top of the board’ and showing he can do everything including pass blocking and receiving.

“I’ve been training hard,” Hammond, Junior said. “I’m making sure my number’s up there. I’m going to make sure we win and complete the goal and win a natty (national championship) this year.”

“I’ve really seen growth out of all of them,” said senior offensive lineman Marcus Minor. “They’ve really been running hard, doing their job. They’ve been communicating with us. It’s been a great experience.”

“That’s been one of our big focal points this spring was improving on that,” Panthers guard Jake Kradel said of the run game. “I felt like last year we weren’t were we want to be. This year we are going to focus on the run and let that open up the pass game.”

“Mentality and scheme, we didn’t focus on running last year. This year is going to be run-heavy. We are going to take off and hopefully run it a bit.”

“That process is a pound the rock mentality,” Borbely said. “Sometimes the rock is not going to crack on the first couple of hits. The run game is about getting your pads set, knowing how the defense is trying to play you. The movement of the front relative to the pressures they bring. It takes a little time for them to feel that. I think we will find out that as the game goes, we will get stronger and stronger.”

Borbely also brought up about their success running it this Spring. The veteran coach said if they can run it against their defense, he feels good about what they can do in a season.