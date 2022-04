The schedule listed Saturday’s event as Toledo’s spring football game, but it looked — and felt — like winter. Five months after the Rockets last played in the Glass Bowl, not much had changed, especially the weather. Snow flurries and blustery conditions greeted the players, as did Chuck Ealey, Storm Norton, Cody Thompson, Reggie Gilliam, Bryant Koback, and other program greats who are eager to see the next chapter.

