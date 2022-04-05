MLB Network analyst’s hilariously bad take on Shohei Ohtani

The day that baseball fans were waiting for finally arrived, as Opening Day of the 2022 MLB season came and went. Just a few months ago, the MLB season was very much in jeopardy due to the lockout. However, America’s Pastime is back, and it returned with a bang, as there were plenty of memorable moments from the season’s first couple of days for teams across the league. MLB fans were treated to several young kids making their big-league debuts, from Jeremy Pena of the Houston Astros to Bryson Stott of the Philadelphia Phillies. Speaking of the Phillies, the Phanatic sure knows how to make an Opening Day entrance. But was that even the best moment that came from Citizens Bank Park on Friday afternoon? There were walk-offs, as the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees fought back to secure Opening Day victories, led by players who weren’t on their rosters last year. There was tension, as fiery New York Mets manager Buck Showalter took exception to the Washington Nationals repeatedly hitting his players with high and tight pitches. Baseball fans experienced a whole range of emotions on Opening Day thanks to all of these moments. That said, here are the five best moments of Opening Day, ranked.

