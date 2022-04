THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Jai Uganda Poole. The arrest warrant came from the Thibodaux City Court. According to the Thibodaux City Marshal’s Office, “Poole failed to appear for arraignment on charges of three counts of Violation of Protective Order.” Poole is known to have resided at two […]

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO