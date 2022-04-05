Stockton police say suspects in gang-related shootings known to frequent downtown area

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento man who was found with more than 30 pounds of crystal meth in his possession in 2018 was sentenced to 17 and a half years behind bars, prosecutors announced Thursday. Gabriel Arauza, 33, was arrested at a residence along 47th Avenue after investigators located the large stash of methamphetamine during a probation search on August 29, 2018. The Sacramento County Probation Department said after the arrest that investigators learned Arauza was trying to hide from his probation officer at that residence. At the time of the discovery, Sacramento County Probation said it was the largest seizure of meth in the department’s history. The drugs seized had an estimated street value of $500,000. Prior to that arrest, Arauza had been convicted on four other felony drug offenses, including drug trafficking convictions in 2013 and 2015 in California, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento said.

