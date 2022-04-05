ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Sergio Zuniga, Emily Dias Involved in Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Highway 99 [Modesto, CA]

L.A. Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article29-Year-Old Man Killed in Big-Rig Crash near Pelandale Avenue. Around 6:50 a.m., the collision took place on the northbound lanes of the freeway near Pelandale Avenue. According to reports, the driver of a Scion was heading north in the fast lane, while a motorcyclist was heading north in the next right...

CBS Sacramento

2 Modesto Women Killed In Rural Stanislaus County 3-Car Crash

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Two people have died after a crash involving three vehicles at a rural intersection between Riverbank and Oakdale over the weekend, authorities say. According to California Highway Patrol, a driver didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Bentley and Patterson roads a little before 2:30 p.m. Saturday. That driver then crashed into an oncoming car. Both cars then crashed into a third car – causing that third vehicle to overturn. All three cars ended up off the road after the crashes. Officers say the driver of the car that ran the stop sign, a 56-year-old Modesto woman, as well as the driver of the third car, a 31-year-old Modesto woman, suffered fatal injuries. The other driver and their passenger suffered major injuries in the crash, CHP says. Exactly why the first driver ran the stop sign is not clear.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot, killed after argument breaks out in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Sunday after an argument led to gunfire near Saginaw Way and 6th Street in Fresno. According to police, a man identified as 30-year-old Corey Childress was shot multiple times in his vehicle by someone in a dark-colored vehicle around 2:15 p.m.
FRESNO, CA
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX40

Missing woman found dead near rugged Placer County trail

ALTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a missing Sacramento woman was found Sunday morning along a steep and rugged trail in Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Kerina Blue was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department around 1 a.m. on Saturday by her parents. Police said Blue was at-risk due […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Found Shot Inside Car In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a 17-year-old and 20-year-old were found shot inside a vehicle in Stockton, police said Thursday night. Both male victims were shot multiple times and were taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 17 year-old and a 19 year-old are in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot at while driving through #stockton. @CBSSacramento https://t.co/TRkwesPvHz pic.twitter.com/rp93VLQhb7 — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) April 1, 2022 According to the Stockton Police Department, officers responded to the area of Montabaun Avenue and Gillimer Drive at around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a person shot. Police later confirmed the pair was shot near a park a few blocks away and eventually made it to Gillimer and Montabaun where they crashed into a wall. There was no information available on a suspect.
STOCKTON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash near Mines Road [Livermore, CA]

Vehicle Accident near Mines Road Left One Rider Dead. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to the incident around 1:30 p.m. near 4462 Mines Road. Furthermore, the investigators said that the motorcyclist collided with a Jeep, ejecting the rider from the motorcycle. Eventually, paramedics arrived and transported the...
LIVERMORE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Fatal Car Accident on State Route 78 Kills One [Vista, CA]

Unidentified Victim Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near Emerald Drive. The incident happened around 3:00 a.m., on State Route 78 near the Emerald Drive onramp. At this time, the events that led to the accident remain unknown. However, crews pronounced one person dead. It is unknown if the victim died on the spot or at a local hospital.
VISTA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Bicyclist Killed in Deadly Collision on Riverside Avenue [Rialto, CA]

One Bicyclist Pronounced Dead after Accident on Bonne View Drive. The incident occurred around 10:02 p.m., near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Bonne View Drive on March 27. At this time, the events leading up to the fatal incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the driver of a...
RIALTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Head-On Crash on Highway 41 [Madera County, CA]

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 41 and Road 406. Furthermore, authorities said that southbound green Toyota Tacoma began to drift onto the right shoulder on Highway 41. Afterward, the driver over-corrected causing the vehicle to overturn onto its...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Remembering North Bay social worker stabbed while delivering food

COTATI, Calif. - A vigil is planned Sunday for a North Bay social worker who was killed two years ago while on the job. Sylvia Bracamonte, 33, was allegedly stabbed and killed two years ago by Anderson Quinonez-Cabeza, a teen she was trying to help. Cotati police said Bracamonte was...
COTATI, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Suspect arrested in connection with Sacramento mass shooting, Salinas victim identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- An arrest has been made in relation to a deadly Downtown Sacramento mass shooting early Sunday morning that killed six people. Dandre Martin, 26, has been arrested as a related suspect. Sacramento Police Department SWAT and detectives served search warrants at three residences in the area, and at least one handgun was The post Suspect arrested in connection with Sacramento mass shooting, Salinas victim identified appeared first on KION546.
SACRAMENTO, CA

