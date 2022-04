Tiger Woods made his grand return to the golf course today, and he is doing it on the biggest stage. Woods almost died in a car crash last year, and he almost had his leg amputated. Miraculously, Woods has been able to make a full recovery, and he had himself a very solid first round at The Masters. The golfer finished one shot under par, and as it stands, he is only a few shots off the lead. If he can keep up this consistency, it is likely he will make the cut come Saturday.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO