Study: Record number of road rage shootings happening in U.S., peaking during pandemic

PEABODY (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are looking for help tracking down the man who shot at a woman in a road rage incident on Route 1 in Peabody late Wednesday night. A 26-year-old woman was driving a Mercedes on Route 1 north around 9:30 p.m. when she said a gray Toyota SUV with a Florida license plate started tailgating her. The driver eventually pulled up next to the passenger side of her car near a Holiday Inn. She told police he then shot at her. The woman, who was the only person in the car, was not hit. State Troopers later found ballistics evidence inside the Mercedes. “We are seeking the public’s help in identifying the shooter, whom evidence suggests was a black male, approximately in his mid-20s, with a short “buzz cut” hair style and who was wearing a black shirt,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement Thursday. “He had a female passenger with him in the Toyota. She is believed to be white, approximately in her mid-20s, with blonde hair.” Anyone with information is urged to call Trooper James Maloney at 978-538-6161.

PEABODY, MA ・ 16 DAYS AGO