ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Ingham County announces new Treasurer

By Izzy Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z8VnF_0f0DZTR200

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County has a new treasurer.

Following the retirement of County Treasurer Eric Schertzing on March 31, 2022, the Statutory Commission met multiple times to determine who would be the next treasurer.

The commission consisted of Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum, Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon and Chief Probate Judge Shauna Dunnings.

The group ultimately decided on current Chief Deputy Treasurer Alan Fox.

“Alan Fox has been a wonderful Chief Deputy Treasurer and asset to Ingham County,” Byrum stated.  “He has on-the-job experience and knows the Treasurer’s Office inside and out. I was thrilled that he decided to step into this new position and expect that we will be served well with his appointment.”

Following in-person and virtual Commission meetings on April 5, the motion to appoint Chief Deputy Treasurer Alan Fox to the position of county treasurer passed unanimously.

“I am excited to get to work right away to ensure that there is no gap in services from the Treasurer’s Office,” said Fox. “I am humbled by, and thankful for, the Commission’s confidence in my ability to serve as Ingham County Treasurer. I will prove to the voters of Ingham County that I deserve to remain in this position.”

In addition to overseeing the Ingham County Land Bank, the Ingham County Treasurer’s Office oversees tax collection and dog licenses.

The appointment takes effect immediately and will stand until the November 2022 General Election results are certified.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ingham County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Mason, MI
Ingham County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Sports
Daily Mail

Michigan election official is charged with voter fraud and misconduct after she 'purposely broke a seal on a ballot container' that prevented a recount in her re-election campaign

A former township clerk and current county elections supervisor in Michigan has been charged with ballot tampering in the state's August 2020 primary. Kathy Funk is also charged with misconduct in office, the Michigan attorney general's office announced late Friday. State prosecutors say Funk was Flint Township's clerk when she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Treasurer#Retirement#The Statutory Commission#The Treasurer S Office
WLNS

Lansing man arrested for deadly shooting at shoe store

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man in connection to deadly shooting at Snipes shoe store in Delta Township. On Nov. 23, 2021, 22-year-old Antonio Taylor was shopping at Snipes on West Saginaw Hwy. when he was shot and killed. Now, the ECSO says they have […]
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WLNS

Man shot on E. Malcolm X St. in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police say a 33-year-old man was shot on the side of his body Monday night. The man was found on the 1300 block of E. Malcolm X St. in Lansing after police say they were called to the area around 8:14 p.m. The victim was not very open with information, […]
LANSING, MI
MLive

Man, 35, dies in Southwest Michigan jail

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A man died Thursday morning at the Berrien County Jail. Nicholas Alan Jaegar, 35, of Benton Harbor, was found unresponsive in the receiving area around 7:30 a.m. April 7, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Jaeger was given first aid...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Apparent body pulled from Grand River

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – What appears to be a body has been pulled from the Grand River. Several Lansing police crews were there and while no official details have been released, our photographer on the scene says they pulled what appeared to be a body from the river and loaded a body bag onto a […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy