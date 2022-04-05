Ingham County announces new Treasurer

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County has a new treasurer.

Following the retirement of County Treasurer Eric Schertzing on March 31, 2022, the Statutory Commission met multiple times to determine who would be the next treasurer.

The commission consisted of Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum, Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon and Chief Probate Judge Shauna Dunnings.

The group ultimately decided on current Chief Deputy Treasurer Alan Fox.

“Alan Fox has been a wonderful Chief Deputy Treasurer and asset to Ingham County,” Byrum stated. “He has on-the-job experience and knows the Treasurer’s Office inside and out. I was thrilled that he decided to step into this new position and expect that we will be served well with his appointment.”

Following in-person and virtual Commission meetings on April 5, the motion to appoint Chief Deputy Treasurer Alan Fox to the position of county treasurer passed unanimously.

“I am excited to get to work right away to ensure that there is no gap in services from the Treasurer’s Office,” said Fox. “I am humbled by, and thankful for, the Commission’s confidence in my ability to serve as Ingham County Treasurer. I will prove to the voters of Ingham County that I deserve to remain in this position.”

In addition to overseeing the Ingham County Land Bank, the Ingham County Treasurer’s Office oversees tax collection and dog licenses.

The appointment takes effect immediately and will stand until the November 2022 General Election results are certified.

