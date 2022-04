NASHVILLE, TN (WWAY) — As American Idol searches for the next singing sensation, one girl from the Cape Fear has already secured her ticket to Hollywood. Ryleigh Madison has been singing since she was three years old at her church. Now, the 16-year-old leads the soprano section of the South Columbus High School choir, records her own music, and has made it to Hollywood after auditioning for American Idol in Nashville.

