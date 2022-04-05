ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Auction set for former Valley school building

By Nadine Grimley
 4 days ago

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A former school building in Howland will go up for auction next month.

North Road Intermediate School has been closed for about two and a half years. The building has been used as a make-shift auditorium since the district doesn’t have one.

Voters to decide school levies in Mahoning County

The building, its contents, four buses, playground equipment and 12.25 acres of land are included in the sale.

Superintendent Kevin Spicher says money generated from the sale will go into the general fund and could be used for an auditorium project in the future.”Anything we can do to try to make the account a little bit healthy and get us a good start on being able to secure an auditorium at some point down the road,” he said.

McGuire Auctioneers will be hosting the auction online and in person on Wednesday, May 4 beginning at 1 p.m.

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
