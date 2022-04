Less than a year after acquiring Myles Straw in a trade with the Houston Astros, the Cleveland Guardians are making sure the center fielder is staying long-term. On Saturday, the team announced it signed Straw to a five-year, $25 million extension with club options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. In an interview with Bally Sports, Straw raved about the Guardians organization and said his optimism about the team's future was the reason he signed the deal.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 37 MINUTES AGO