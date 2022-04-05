ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Science Honor Society tidies up Whitewater

By The Citizen
The Citizen Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wildcats have pride for their school. Members of the Whitewater High Science National Honor Society recently cleaned...

thecitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marshall News Messenger

ETBU hosts second induction of Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society

In March, 68 East Texas Baptist University students were inducted into the prestigious Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society (ALD). ALD is a national honor society that distinguishes first-year academic success, with invitations to join only extended to students who obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher during the first semester of their freshman year.
EDUCATION
Clermont Sun

The Goshen High School Chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 30 members

Submitted by Stephanie Walker, Goshen High School principal. The Goshen High School Chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 30 students into full membership of the National Honor Society on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Goshen High School. Mrs. Deuer, NHS Advisor, conducted the ceremony, assisted by Mrs. Mantz, Guidance Counselor, Mrs. Walker, Principal, and the current members of the National Honor Society. Mrs. Deuer spoke about the requirements and responsibilities of being a National Honor Society Member. Current members who gave speeches included President Jaylin White (Scholarship), Vice President Mark Mason (Leadership), Secretary Taylor Adamson (Service), and Project Coordinator Nikki Dashley(Character). The new members received a certificate as a symbol of the National Honor Society. Congratulations to the newest members of the National Honor Society: Aiden Bryant, Baylee Retherford, Blanca Palafox Becerra, Brooke Noland, Brooklyn Lewis, Cadence King, Dylan Jones, Edith Castillo Perez, Elle Pyott, Erin Meyer, Ethan Lengyel, Gavin Thompson, Giselle Espinosa-Ley, Grant Steele, Hailey Mulvihill, Heidy Palafox Becerra, Jorge Ruedadeleon, Josee Oliver, Julia Allgeyer, Layla Oehler, Alexis McQuitty, Lily Reimer, Madison Hornsby, Marina Garr, Morgan Garris, Nathan Paprocki, Rachael Stefinsky, Rachel Heyob, Skylar Reeves and Sydney Hill. To qualify for the National Honor Society at Goshen High School, a student must have a cumulative, weighted grade point average of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale. Then teachers rate each student on their observations of the candidate’s service, character, and leadership. The final selection is made by a committee composed of faculty members moderated by the NHS sponsor. Members wear a white NHS stole at graduation and have a special designation on their diplomas. Members complete two hours of volunteer service per month and participate in the chapter’s monthly service project. More information about the Chapter can be found under the Academics tab at the GHS homepage.
GOSHEN, OH
Pyramid

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members

BATON ROUGE, La. — The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Talia Casares de la Rosa of Moroni (84646) at Brigham Young University. Jessica Boekweg of Mt. Pleasant...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Honor Society
Romesentinel.com

MVCC’s DuRoss receives award from national honor society

UTICA — Mohawk Valley Community College Executive Director of Institutional Advancement and Director of the MVCC Foundation Frank DuRoss is one of only 28 college administrators nationwide to receive the Phi Theta Kappa Distinguished College Administrator Award, which recognizes college administrators working directly with student leaders to solve problems on campus and in their communities.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Congressional Medal of Honor Society to honor local Boy Scouts

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Congressional Medal of Honor Society named Columbia Boy Scouts Joseph Diener and Dominic Viet with the Citizen Honors Awards. Diener and Viet, both Boy Scouts from Troop 6 in Columbia, were selected following a national search for individuals and an organization whose service or act of heroism greatly distinguished themselves. The teenagers are being honored The post Congressional Medal of Honor Society to honor local Boy Scouts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy