ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Man with stab wounds arrested on suspicion of trying to rape child at California Denny’s

By Nouran Salahieh, Nexstar Media Wire
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OiSbc_0f0DYSew00

LONG BEACH, Calif. ( KTLA ) – A man with stab wounds was arrested on suspicion of trying to rape a girl at a Denny’s in California on Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responded around 1:39 a.m. after getting a call about a sexual assault involving a minor, the Long Beach Police Department said. A good Samaritan had noticed what was happening with the girl and sought help.

Several people then detained the man until police arrived. The officers discovered he had stab wounds on his body.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Jimmie Kirkwood, was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine’s streets

“At this time, it is unknown if the suspect sustained injuries during this incident or during an unrelated incident; the investigation to determine how he sustained the injuries is ongoing,” Long Beach police told KTLA in a statement.

Kirkwood was booked on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, assault with the intention to commit rape, and false imprisonment, according to police. His bail was set at $100,000.

It’s unclear where in the restaurant the alleged assault took place.

The investigation is underway and no further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Manhunt launched in California after child’s body found in search for missing eight-year-old Sophia Mason

A 34-year-old man is "on the run" in California after police investigating the disappearance of eight-year-old Sophia Mason found the body of a child in his home.The Merced Police Department said on Saturday that they had obtained a warrant to arrest Dhante Jackson for murder following a search of his house in Merced.Officers also charged Sophia's mother Samantha Johnson, 30, from Hayward in the San Francisco Bay Area, with murder. They described Mr Jackson as her boyfriend.A spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times that they were still examining the body found in Mr Jackson's house, and hoped to identify it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Body found of Nevada woman kidnapped from Walmart parking lot

A body discovered in a remote gravesite in Nevada was identified Wednesday as a woman who vanished from a Walmart parking lot earlier this month, authorities said. The sheriff’s offices in Churchill and Lyon counties said in a joint statement that the body of Naomi Irion, 18, was found after a tip led investigators to the area east of Reno.
LYON COUNTY, NV
Lawrence Post

Woman lured her date, whom she met on a dating website, to a hotel room and stabbed him as a form of retaliation for the death of a military leader killed in a US drone strike

The 21-year-old woman reportedly stabbed her date, whom she met on the dating website, inside a hotel room as a form of retaliation for the death of a military leader killed in a US drone strike in 2020. She and the male victim reportedly met on a dating website Plenty of Fish. The woman then lured her victim to a hotel, where they rented a room together.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Stab Wounds#Ukraine#Russia#Ktla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

'I Can't Breathe': Newly Released Footage Shows Calif. Officers' Deadly Restraint of Man Shouting for Help

Two months before the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, another man died in police custody after he repeatedly shouted "I can't breathe" to officers. Edward Bronstein, 38, was suspected of driving under the influence on March 31, 2020, when California Highway Patrol officers detained him. He died in custody while police were restraining him to draw his blood.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Teenage girls arrested on tip from their mothers after video ‘shows them attacking homeless people’

Two teenage girls in New England were arrested for assaulting homeless people on the street after their own mothers reported them to authorities, police said.The Auburn Police Department in Maine said on Sunday that it had charged two girls, aged 14 and 16, as well as a 15-year-old boy who allegedly filmed the incident, who was charged with criminal conspiracy.A video circulating on Facebook, seen by The Independent, showed two young women repeatedly kicking and punching a person sitting on the street, who screams while a man sitting next to them pleads with the girls to stop.A voice, possibly from...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KREX

KREX

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy