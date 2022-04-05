ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Caleb Love’s NCAA Tournament, Final Four makes him NBA Draft ‘winner’

By Alec Lasley
 4 days ago

UNC basketball point guard Caleb Love had a big NCAA Tournament and Final Four and it very likely helped his NBA draft stock.

While the Tar Heels guard has yet to decide on his future plans, his play surely helped, according to 247Sports who slotted him as a ‘winner’ during their “ NBA Draft ‘Winners and Losers’ from the 2022 Final Four ” series.

247Sports national writer Travis Branham writes:

“It’s not even in question: The biggest winner on Saturday night was Caleb Love as he forever etched his name in North Carolina history by pouring in 28 points, leading the Tar Heels over their bitter rival,” Branham said. “Love’s journey to this moment came with plenty of adversity after a historically bad shooting year his freshman season. He put in the work during the offseason and came back with an improved jumper and scoring package and it paid off in a massive way on Saturday.”

Love finished with 28 points, including 22 in the second half, on 11-of-20 shooting in 40 minutes. He also hit the dagger three with 28 seconds left to ice the game against rival Duke.

“Love got out to a slow start but he didn’t let it faze him heading into the second half. Following halftime, he came out firing and connecting on his jumpers, dropping in floaters and finishing at the rim in transition. Love was only 3-for-10 from 3-point range vs. Duke, but his long-range dagger with 28 seconds left will go down as the highlight shot of his career, which says something considering the clutch heater he’s been on during the NCAA Tournament,” Branham said. “It took a little longer for Love to play like the former Top 10 prospect he was coming out of high school, but it came at the perfect time of the year for North Carolina. You can safely consider him as a future first-round pick.”

Love averaged 15.9 points per game this season while adding 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Love also saw his three-point shooting increase from 26.6 percent on 4.4 attempts per game as a freshman to 36 percent on 6.6 attempts as a sophomore. He had 13 games of 20+ points this year.

During the NCAA Tournament, Love averaged 18.8 points per game with three 20+ point games and one 30-point game, which came against UCLA in the Sweet 16 when he scored 27 points in the second half.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis hits recruiting trail to see top recruits

As we await the decisions of a few UNC basketball players, the focus for the program is now on the future of the roster. And that includes recruiting classes for 2023 and 2024. Just days after a run to the title game, Hubert Davis and his staff were out evaluating prospects in the first open period of the AAU circuit. Davis was in Orlando for the EYBL circuit and he was courtside to watch 2023 target G.G. Jackson, 2024 target Nassir Cunningham and 2024 commit Simeon Wilcher Friday night. Davis took it all in as he watch both Wilcher and Cunningham who...
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A very early projection at North Carolina’s starting lineup in 2022-23

Despite falling short in the national championship game, the UNC basketball program accomplished a lot in Hubert Davis’ first season as head coach. The future is certainly bright for the program in Chapel Hill and this upcoming season will be one of the more anticipated in years. Especially if this group of Tar Heels do decide to run it back. While the title game loss was just a few days ago, it’s never too early to look ahead to next year. ESPN has the Tar Heels projected as a Top 5 team and that may very well be the case if they...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas basketball is in the mix for top transfer Fardaws Aimaq

Texas’ loss to Purdue in the second round of the NCAA tournament a few weeks ago was the epitome of what the Longhorns struggled with all season. On the offensive side of the ball, Texas often settled for midrange jumpers or threes and didn’t have a post presence that could hang down low. Tre Mitchell was the closest thing the Longhorns had to that, but he took a personal leave of absence and left the team.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Danny Green finally receives Raptors championship ring

After 1,029 days, former UNC wing Danny Green received his championship ring from the 2019 title with the Toronto Raptors. Because of Covid, the NBA bubble took away the first opportunity for Green to return to Toronto and then the Raptors played their home games in Tampa Bay last season. On Thursday, Green not only received his ring but also received a loud and standing ovation. Green would finish with 18 points on the night. GOTTA SEE IT: 1,029 days after his final game for the Raptors, Danny Green finally receives his 2019 championship ring! 💍 Presented by @Charmin | #EnjoyTheGo pic.twitter.com/MqufvgS0jX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet)...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

