NFL draft preview: Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross

By Alex Turri
 4 days ago

Of all the players in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft this April 28-30th, Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross is one of the most intriguing and challenging players to place.

Once a consensus first-round selection after his freshman season, injuries have taken their toll on Ross’s draft stock. Once headlining the group of receivers along with players such as Garrett Wilson , Drake London , and Jameson Williams , Ross has now found himself tiers below the group among small school prospects such as Jalen Tolbert out of South Alabama.

In this upcoming draft, three fits that could make sense for Justyn Ross include the Detroit Lions , Dallas Cowboys , and the Green Bay Packers . With all that in mind, Clemson Wire digs in to analyze those three possible draft destinations for the Clemson wide receiver.

Measurables

Height: 6’3 5/8” Weight: 205 lbs. Arm length: 32 1/8″ Hand size: 9 5/8″

Projected peak pick

Pick No.32: Detroit Lions At this point... Ross getting drafted here is a fever dream. With that being said, Ross genuinely has the talent of a first-round selection, and the Lions desperately need a game-changer in their wide receiver room. If a team like the Lions can put aside Ross's health concerns, there's no reason I can't see him as an option. It will depend on more than just the Lions showing interest in Ross for this to happen, though.

Projected low pick

Pick No.129: Dallas Cowboys Another team that desperately needs depth in their wide receiver room, I see no chance Ross slips past the cowboys in the 4th round unless those health concerns are truly that concerning. Pairing Ross up with a stud quarterback like Dak Prescott in an offense with vacated targets could line up Ross to be the steal of the draft if he went here.

Ideal landing spot

Pick No.92: Green Bay Packers While I think he could be in play for the Packers in the 2nd round, the likelihood they take the first-round receiver means they are less likely to go back-to-back rounds selecting a wideout. Third-round draft capital is more than fine for a guy like Ross, and the situation would arguably be the best he could find. Losing the likes of Devante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling leaves a ton of vacated targets in Green Bay. Stepping into a rookie contract for the likely last four years of Rodgers' career could do wonders for Ross' career.

