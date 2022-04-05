ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes enters transfer portal

By Alex Turri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hLUan_0f0DYNUX00

Today, news broke that Clemson basketball junior guard Al-Amir Dawes has entered the transfer portal. Dawes ranked second on the team in scoring this season averaging 11.3 points per game while shooting 39% from three and nearly 85% from the free-throw line.

This is terrible news for the Clemson basketball team as this is now their second guard to enter the transfer portal in the last couple of weeks. On March 22nd, longtime Clemson guard Nick Honor elected to enter the transfer portal, looking for a new home to play basketball his senior year. Only time will tell if this fallout continues for the Tigers.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top performers from Clemson’s Orange and White spring game

Clemson just wrapped up its annual Orange and White spring game Saturday, April 9th, at Memorial Stadium, with the White team defeating the Orange team 15-7. In the final piece of football for Clemson this season, we will have a long wait till the next time we get to see the Tigers put on the pads.  The defenses were in control throughout the game, with some players on the defensive line putting on a show for the Clemson faithful. Though the offenses had a little more trouble, several players found a way to put together some impressive performances. Here are the top performers...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cade Klubnik’s impressive debut as a Clemson quarterback

Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik put together a strong performance in his first action as Clemson quarterback, leading the White team to a 15-7 win over DJ Uiagalelei and the Orange team in Clemson’s Orange and White spring game. Starting the game under center for the White team, Klubnik completed 15-23 attempts for 106 yards and a touchdown to Hamp Greene that would ultimately win the game. Though he took several sacks in the first half, Klubnik remained confident, showing off a little of what he could do with his legs. For our first look at the young quarterback against some high-caliber defensive players, it was an overall impressive day for the highly touted recruit. So far so good for the freshman. On the Orange team, quarterback and returning starter DJ Uiagalelei struggled to get much going on the other side of the field. Completing 17-36 passes for 175 yards and an interception, DJ showed some signs of the problems he was facing last season with his footwork though he physically looked the best he ever has. List Recruits expected to attend Clemson spring game  
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Todd Golden lands first transfer commitment as Florida's head coach

Former Belmont guard Will Richard announced his commitment to the Florida Gators on Saturday. Richard becomes the first player to commit to new head coach Todd Golden after picking the Gators over Clemson, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest. As a freshman, Richard started 30 of 33 games averaging 12.1 points and 6 rebounds per game. His best scoring performance (22 points) came in an NIT loss to Vanderbilt.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Basketball
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
College Basketball
The Spun

Former Auburn QB “Fighting For His Life” After Being Hospitalized

On Thursday afternoon, the football world learned that a former college football quarterback is “fighting for his life.”. According to a GoFundMe page, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein had severe back pain which led him to go to the hospital. Unfortunately, an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back and his condition has worsened.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas D-line on the rise: these players will make a difference in 2022

Sacks haven’t been a significant statistic for Arkansas football in a long time. The Razorbacks have shown they can win without having a dynamic pass rush as a unit, even if they have had individual players who can rack up the numbers. McTelvin Agim, Armon Watts and Jeremiah Ledbetter were all those kind of players even during the down years of Arkansas football. Heading into the 2022 season, though, there is reason to think the entire front seven (or six, as the Hogs more often play) can beat some of the team totals of recent years. Arkansas hasn’t finished higher than eighth...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Transfer portal target from LSU visiting Florida basketball Saturday

New Florida men’s basketball coach Todd Golden has been aggressive in the NCAA transfer portal after three players from last season’s roster decided to depart the program with more attrition expected. One name the Gators have contacted is LSU small forward Alex Fudge. He told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein on Saturday that he is visiting Florida and Golden.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amir#Tigers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida targeting this Maryland DL in the transfer portal

Florida and head coach Billy Napier needed to find a starter up front to pair with defensive tackle Gervon Dexter. But upperclassmen Jaelin Humphries and Jalen Lee have struggled to do so. Now the Gators are looking for an answer in the NCAA transfer portal. Swamp247 reported Friday that the new coaching staff is targeting Maryland defensive lineman Darrell Jackson.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU baseball takes series against Mississippi State with Game 2 win

After the dramatic win on Friday night against Mississippi State, LSU was looking to win Game 2 and take the weekend series. It was a tight game in Starkville on Saturday, but the Tigers prevailed with a 4-3 win to secure a series victory and bounce back from a loss last weekend to Auburn. Now, coach Jay Johnson and his team will look for a series sweep in Sunday’s Game 3.
STARKVILLE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Late score pushes Arkansas over Auburn, Razorbacks clinch fourth straight series

In what was a pitcher’s duel, the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (28-7, 9-3 SEC) grabbed a late run in the 6th inning to defeat the No. 17 Auburn Tigers (29-8, 7-7 SEC), 4-3 on Saturday at Bogle Park. The win was the ninth straight for Arkansas softball over Auburn and gives the Razorbacks their fourth straight SEC series win to open the conference slate. Tied 3-3 with one out in the inning, sophomoreRylin Hedgecock was called to bat for Valerie Ventura, and did was she was called to. On the second pitch of the at-bat, Hedgecock hit a sacrifice fly to...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OKC Thunder news: John Hollinger lists Lindy Waters III as a reason to watch the Thunder

The Athletic’s John Hollinger listed Oklahoma City Thunder two-way player Lindy Waters III as one of his seven players who have made watching tanking teams tolerable. Waters III was signed on a two-way deal on Feb. 11 and had averaged eight points while shooting 36.3 percent from three on nearly six attempts in 25 games this season. With his two-way deal including next season, Waters III’s late-season play and ability to shoot from outside off the catch basically guarantees he will start the season with the Thunder.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five takeaways from Auburns's annual A-Day game

Spring practice is complete for the Auburn Tigers. Auburn had their annual A-Day spring game Saturday afternoon in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Team Tigers defeated Team Auburn 10-9 after a failed two-point conversion attempt on the final play of the game. Due to players being limited with injuries, Auburn had to split...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Defense dominates first half of Clemson spring game

The defenses came out to play in Clemson’s Orange and the White spring game as the Orange team leads the White team 7-3 at the end of the first half. It was a slow-paced first half as neither offense found a way to put together an inspiring drive. Both Jonathan Weitz’s 29-yard field goal for the White team and Phil Mafah’s 6-yard touchdown rush for the Orange team were products of muffed snaps on punts. If the punters hadn’t made these mistakes, the game would have likely been 0-0 heading into the half. While K.J. Henry put on a show for the...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No, seriously: Arkansas football picked to upset Alabama in 2022

The year was 2006. Most of Arkansas’ current players were in elementary school, barely big enough to hold a football, nevermind throw or carry one. They were children the last time the Razorbacks beat Alabama. The Crimson Tide were ranked No. 22 in the nation, but Arkansas was on its way to a magical season in the first and only year of Houston Nutt-Gus Malzahn-Mitch Mustain. Nick Saban was an Alabama pipe dream, yet to come to fruition. Saban and the Tide have since won every meeting between the two teams, 15 in a row. Arkansas has come close, including last year’s...
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

94K+
Followers
142K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy