Save the Date: U.P. Duck Daze is June 4

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed early Saturday morning after he was struck by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida interstate, authorities said. Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 on foot when he was hit by a dump truck around 6:37...
A SpaceX spacecraft successfully docked at the International Space Station (ISS) just before 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday after its initial launch into orbit on Friday, the space station reported. Three Russian cosmonauts, three NASA astronauts and one German astronaut were already at the space station when the SpaceX spacecraft’s...
A federal jury failed to convict four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whom they despised for the restrictions she ordered early in the pandemic. The panel in Grand Rapids considered charges against Daniel Harris, 24, Adam Fox, 38, Barry Croft Jr., 46, and Brandon Caserta,...
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will prohibit actor Will Smith from attending the Academy Awards for 10 years following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock, the organization announced Friday. Smith, who slapped Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. resigned from the...
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s political opposition ousted the country’s embattled prime minister in a no-confidence vote early Sunday, which they won after several of Imran Khan’s allies and a key coalition party deserted him. The combined opposition that spans the political spectrum from the left to...
KYIV, April 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine is ready for a tough battle with Russian forces amassing in the east of the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid him a visit to offer fresh financial and military aid. Johnson was the latest foreign...
A Washington, D.C. apartment complex is hiring a national security advisory firm to conduct an independent investigation after two men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly impersonating federal agents. Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, were both arrested on Wednesday at a luxury apartment in the Navy Yard area...
(CNN) — The UK is to send 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems to Ukraine, Downing Street announced Saturday, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid an in-person visit to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Johnson and Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer made separate visits to Zelensky on Saturday, the...
Malaysian authorities say two European divers have been rescued by fishermen but a third, a 14-year-old Dutch, had died, four days after they disappeared off a southern Malaysian island and drifted some 70 nautical miles
Several days before the results of the 2020 presidential election were called, Donald Trump Jr. texted former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about ways to overturn the results, according to documents viewed by CNN. The network reviewed a text message that was sent from former President Trump’s son...
