Norfolk, VA

Norfolk man sentenced to 45 years for fentanyl distribution resulting in Chesapeake woman’s death

By Julius Ayo
 4 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in manufacturing and distributing fentanyl, acetyl-fentanyl, and heroin in Hampton Roads.

PREVIOUS: Norfolk man convicted for fentanyl distribution resulting in Chesapeake woman’s death

28-year-old Daniel Carrington, a.k.a. “Eastside,” a.k.a. “E,” was previously convicted by a jury in May 2021 on five counts related to the drug conspiracy which resulted in a Chesapeake woman’s death in 2019.

According to court records, Carrington traveled to Baltimore, Maryland, and purchased heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl-fentanyl to resell in Chesapeake and throughout Hampton Roads. Although Carrington was aware of the woman’s death, investigators say Carrington continued to sell fentanyl until his arrest in May 2020.

A medical examiner testified that the levels of fentanyl in the victim’s body were five times the minimum level considered to be lethal by forensic pathologists.

One of the evidence presented at trial included a video of the defendant laughing at his “tester” while he was falling out of consciousness and proudly declaring how strong his fentanyl was.

Richard Wright
3d ago

That's too much time 4 drugs; he didn't force her 2 use it. Yes, he's capitalizing from ppl's poor decisions, but she wouldn't b dead if she didn't wanna get high. 💯🗣🤷🏾‍♂️🚶🏾‍♂️

Reply
4
BeLinda
3d ago

He should've gotten life w/no parole. Obviously he was aware of the victim's death; needless to say, he just continued with business as usual!!! Yes, he deserves life with NO parole PERIOD. 😳

Reply
2
WAVY News 10

Man given 17 years for Norfolk Transit Center killing

According to a Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office news release, Ferrari Aramis Ferdinand was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison with six suspended on a charge of second-degree murder. He was also given the mandatory three-year sentence for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
