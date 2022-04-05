Norfolk man sentenced to 45 years for fentanyl distribution resulting in Chesapeake woman’s death

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in manufacturing and distributing fentanyl, acetyl-fentanyl, and heroin in Hampton Roads.

28-year-old Daniel Carrington, a.k.a. “Eastside,” a.k.a. “E,” was previously convicted by a jury in May 2021 on five counts related to the drug conspiracy which resulted in a Chesapeake woman’s death in 2019.

According to court records, Carrington traveled to Baltimore, Maryland, and purchased heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl-fentanyl to resell in Chesapeake and throughout Hampton Roads. Although Carrington was aware of the woman’s death, investigators say Carrington continued to sell fentanyl until his arrest in May 2020.

A medical examiner testified that the levels of fentanyl in the victim’s body were five times the minimum level considered to be lethal by forensic pathologists.

One of the evidence presented at trial included a video of the defendant laughing at his “tester” while he was falling out of consciousness and proudly declaring how strong his fentanyl was.



