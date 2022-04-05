ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desmond Ridder Set to Visit Carolina Panthers

By James Rapien
All Bearcats
 4 days ago

The 22-year-old led Cincinnati to 44 wins in four seasons

CINCINNATI — Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder will meet with the Panthers next week according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Carolina has the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They will also bring in the other top quarterbacks in this class, including Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, Sam Howell and Bailey Zappe.

All of the meetings will be considered top-30 visits and the players won't work out.

This is a good chance for Ridder to make an impression on the Panthers' coaching staff. He's consistently said that he's the top quarterback in this draft. Now he'll get a chance to prove it.

The Panthers would be a solid landing spot for any rookie signal-caller. They'd be surrounded by plenty of weapons, including Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson. They'd also have a good chance at starting right away.

