Desmond Ridder Set to Visit Carolina Panthers

The 22-year-old led Cincinnati to 44 wins in four seasons

CINCINNATI — Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder will meet with the Panthers next week according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Carolina has the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They will also bring in the other top quarterbacks in this class, including Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, Sam Howell and Bailey Zappe.

All of the meetings will be considered top-30 visits and the players won't work out.

This is a good chance for Ridder to make an impression on the Panthers' coaching staff. He's consistently said that he's the top quarterback in this draft. Now he'll get a chance to prove it.

The Panthers would be a solid landing spot for any rookie signal-caller. They'd be surrounded by plenty of weapons, including Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson. They'd also have a good chance at starting right away.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Two Bearcats Taken in Top 10 of Latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Moves Ahead of Kyle Hamilton, Becomes Top Defensive Back on Latest 2022 NFL Draft Big Board

Old Dominion Transfer Forward Kalu Ezipke Places UC in Top-Six School Choices

Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Diving Head-First Into Guard Transfer Market

Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Targeting Multiple Power-Five Guards

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Goes Earlier Than Ever in Latest Mock Draft

Three Centers Cincinnati Needs to Target in the Transfer Portal

Evan Prater Comments on his QB Battle with Ben Bryant

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2023 Cornerback and 2024 Tight End

David Dejulius Announces Return to Cincinnati

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Has Private Meeting With Head Coach of Team Picking in Top Five Following Pro Day

UC Interested in Transfer Guard Jaelin Llewellyn

Desmond Ridder States Case to be First Quarterback Selected in 2022 NFL Draft

Bearcats Guard Mike Saunders Entering Transfer Portal

Ahmad Gardner: 'Everybody Wants to Score the First Touchdown on me'

Viktor Lakhin Returning to Cincinnati for 2022-23 Season

Major NFL Film Analyst: Desmond Ridder 'Should be a First-Round Draft Pick'

Three Positions to Watch as UC Football Kicks off 2022 Spring Practice

Luke Fickell Earns Top-10 Status on Multiple 'Best CFB Coaches' Lists

ESPN Names Luke Fickell the Best CFB Coaching Hire Over Past Five Years

Ahmad Gardner: 'I Don't Have Plans on Giving up' a Touchdown in the NFL

2022 NFL Combine Check-In: Desmond Ridder and Alec Pierce Notch Eye-Popping Testing Results

Report: Cincinnati Partners With Brandr to Expand NIL Opportunities

Bearcats Q&A: A Ball-Handling Discussion With Mika Adams-Woods

Look: UC Football Team Honored at Cincinnati City Hall

Five Transfer Portal Running Backs That Could Replace Jerome Ford

Cincinnati AD John Cunningham Comments on 'Possibility' Nippert Stadium Expands

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk