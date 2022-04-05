Police investigating possible arson fire in Terre Haute

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police responded to multiple shootings that injured three men on Saturday, according to authorities. Around 4:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Noble Street, police said. They found a 34-year-old man and a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the Baltimore Highlands neighborhood, according to authorities. The two men were taken to local hospitals where they were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Across town, in Baltimore’s Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, officers were sent to the 300 block of South Monroe Street to investigate a report of a shooting at 5:15 p.m., according to authorities. Once there, officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. An ambulance took the man to a local hospital. Anyone with information on these crimes should contact either Southern District detectives at (410) 396-2499 or Southeastern District detectives at (410)366-2422. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO