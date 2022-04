We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where you can purchase the company’s latest smart TV offerings, starting with the Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV that’s getting savings on most of its variants. This includes the 50-inch model, which is now available for $340 after scoring an 11 percent discount that translates to $40 savings. However, the best deal comes with the 75-inch variant that is now available for $750 after receiving a $150 discount that represents 17 percent savings. In addition, you will get the same 17 percent discount on the 65-inch model that will let you keep $100 in your pocket.

