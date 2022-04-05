ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Resident input needed for Tempe water rate survey

Tempe Independent
Tempe Independent
 4 days ago

Every two years, the city of Tempe conducts a study to determine if rate adjustments are needed for water, wastewater and stormwater services to maintain the financial stability of the utility.

These services are paid for by an enterprise fund, not taxes, which means the city must analyze existing and future projected costs and revenues to determine if changes to the rate structure are needed.

Generating public awareness and involvement is an important part of the rate study process,, according to a news release from the city. The city is hosting two virtual public meetings about the 2022 Water, Wastewater and Stormwater Rate Study.

They will take place Wednesday, April 13 at noon and 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Learn how the rate study process works and how to get involved via staff presentations and a Q&A session.

The city is also seeking input regarding items to be considered during the rate study. Take a brief online survey to share your thoughts.

A robust community outreach process will take place this spring and summer. Tempe City Council will review proposed changes in the fall of 2022. If adopted by council, new rates go into effect in January 2023.

Learn more about the rate study and get answers to some common questions at tempe.gov/UtilityRateStudy.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

Opinions differ on need for water rate increase in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Water rates have not increased in in Jefferson County in 18 years. County commissioners must decide if now is the time to do so. "In 2004, the rate was set at $35.79 cents, and in 2009 and 2011, different discounts were put on. One was 10 percent off the minimum -- and the other was $2 off the bill," Jefferson County Water and Sewer District Director Mike Eroshevich said.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
New Haven Register

East Haven releases survey seeking public input on affordable housing

EAST HAVEN — The town’s Affordable Housing Plan Advisory Committee is seeking input from residents and non-residents interested in moving to East Haven for their affordable housing plan survey. The survey, which is open until March 18, is a key component of preparing and adopting an affordable housing...
EAST HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Government
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
KEYC

City of Waseca asks residents for input on conservation campus

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Waseca wants the public’s input on a future conservation campus. The city says it would be similar to a public park and is being planned with help from the Southern Minnesota Housing Partnership. Eventually, it would take up 10 acres of undeveloped...
WASECA, MN
Port Townsend Leader

State launches survey on recreation by residents

The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office has started a survey to find out how and where residents like to recreate. The survey will be used as the Recreation and Conservation Office begins to draft a plan that will direct millions of dollars in state and federal funding to parks, trails, and ball fields.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Q A#Tempe City Council
franklinadvocate.com

Bude OKs water and sewer rates

The Bude Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday, March 15 to adopt an adjusted water and sewer rate schedule for the current fiscal year — with several warnings aired that the enacted fee structure might not be sufficient to help put those services in the black financially. A near-capacity audience...
BUDE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
Daily Advance

Water key input for crops but too much can hurt yields

On a hot summer day, there is nothing like a cold glass of water to refresh you. We all have heard about the importance of water for humans to stay hydrated, especially when we are losing a lot of water through perspiration. From the big-picture perspective, water is needed in varying quantities by all forms of life on earth.
AGRICULTURE
Tempe Independent

Tempe Independent

Tempe, AZ
234
Followers
562
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Tempe, Arizona, home to Arizona State University and an economic and entertainment hub for Maricopa County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/tempe-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy