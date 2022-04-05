Resident input needed for Tempe water rate survey

Every two years, the city of Tempe conducts a study to determine if rate adjustments are needed for water, wastewater and stormwater services to maintain the financial stability of the utility.

These services are paid for by an enterprise fund, not taxes, which means the city must analyze existing and future projected costs and revenues to determine if changes to the rate structure are needed.

Generating public awareness and involvement is an important part of the rate study process,, according to a news release from the city. The city is hosting two virtual public meetings about the 2022 Water, Wastewater and Stormwater Rate Study.

They will take place Wednesday, April 13 at noon and 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Learn how the rate study process works and how to get involved via staff presentations and a Q&A session.

The city is also seeking input regarding items to be considered during the rate study. Take a brief online survey to share your thoughts.

A robust community outreach process will take place this spring and summer. Tempe City Council will review proposed changes in the fall of 2022. If adopted by council, new rates go into effect in January 2023.

Learn more about the rate study and get answers to some common questions at tempe.gov/UtilityRateStudy.