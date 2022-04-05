"Morbius" Is Currently At A 16% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes, And These Tweets Pretty Much Sum Up Why
By Kelly Martinez
BuzzFeed
3 days ago
After what feels like forever, Morbius finally hit theaters last week. The reviews are in, and...welp.
The Marvel movie stars Jared Leto as the titular Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist who tries to find a cure for his rare blood disease and subsequently transforms into a vampire. The movie is the third film in Sony's Spider-Man universe, which also includes both Venom movies.
The project languished in development hell for years, bouncing between numerous directors and versions of screenplays. Its release was also delayed several times due to the pandemic.
So, was Morbius worth the wait? We'll, uh, let these tweets speak for themselves:
🚨 Spoilers ahead!!! 🚨
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27. And finally:
Did you see Morbius ? Let us know what you thought in the comments!
Nicolas Cage is getting some of the best reviews of his career … for playing Nicolas Cage.
The actor’s new comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent currently has a rare 100 percent critics‘ score on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.More from The Hollywood ReporterNicolas Cage in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent': Film Review | SXSW 2022SXSW: 'Atlanta' Season Opener, Nicolas Cage Film 'Unbearable Weight' Set for Fest'Awards Chatter' Podcast -- Nicolas Cage ('Pig')
The reviews follow the film’s world premiere at the South by Southwest festival on Saturday night in Austin, Texas.
As there are only 15 reviews so far, it’s probable that...
Rotten Tomatoes can be a helpful tool when trying to figure out if a new show is worth checking out. The site that compiles critical reviews alongside audience reactions can give potential viewers a quick idea of how a movie or series is being received. One of Netflix's high-profile March premieres seemingly had something to celebrate, garnering a 100% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, coupled with the fact that it’s been in the streaming giant’s Top 10 releases in the U.S. But what happens when the Audience Score tells a different story?
This week Netflix debuted two all-new TV shows and miraculously both of them have arrived with perfect scores on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Titled Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives., the series hails from Chris Smith, executive producer of Tiger King and director of Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened, and tells the story of a "celebrity restaurateur" that "becomes a fugitive." How and why does that happen? We won't spoil it but it's safe to say that critics who have seen it, love it. As of this writing there are only thirteen reviews for the series on Rotten Tomatoes but they all have that shiny red fruit and the show officially has a 100% perfect score.
Director Sean Baker’s quiet 2017 independent film The Florida Project, for all its many accolades, pulls off what also amounts to quite a magic trick. This is a movie about broken people and broken dreams, set within the shadow of Disney’s Magic Kingdom. And if you’re looking for an idea for what to watch on Netflix this weekend, you should definitely give this movie a try if you haven’t yet. It’s so good, and so evocative of genuine human experience that the trick is you almost forget it isn’t a documentary.
Things aren't looking good for Jared Leto's Marvel debut. We're only days away from the theatrical release of Sony Pictures' Morbius and to the folks excited to see Jared Leto's official Marvel debut as the Living Vampire, we've got a rather worrying update for you. As expected, critics have already gotten the chance to see the film ahead of its worldwide release through a junket and the reviews haven't been favorable for the Spider-Man spinoff film.
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
AUSTIN, Texas — Nicolas Cage was everywhere at the South by Southwest festival. He was on temporary tattoos, handed out as part of promos for his new film, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," and on T-shirts worn by many fans who turned up at the premiere over the weekend.
It has been a long wait but it looks like it's definitely worth it! Jujutsu Kaisen 0 finally crosses the pond to premiere in North America and the UK today. So what do fans and critics have to say about the highly anticipated prequel film? The anime movie's Rotten Tomatoes score has just been revealed and it pretty much confirms what people can expect when they head for the cinemas!
The Lost City has a Rotten Tomatoes rating and the number will shock you. At the time of writing the Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum film sits at 100% on the Tomatometer. That's pretty great for a comedic action film like this. Paramount was hoping that a likable cast would have audiences wondering what this jungle adventure could entail. Clearly that's worked on some level. Beyond just Bullock and Tatum, a cast featuring Brad Pitt, Patti Harrison, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Oscar Nunez has a lot to offer. In addition, the nice breezy runtime is helping The Lost City as well. Audiences a bit fatigued with 2+ hour action-spectacles will be in and out of this one in under 2. Really though, in an age where the Tomatometer can be a fickle mistress, it's interesting to see a movie that's not attached to any other franchise perform this well among critics. More people are going to get to see it in just over a week, but for now, everything is golden.
In case you somehow missed it, the first episode of Halo on Paramount+ has been released. In addition to the previous reviews from critics like ComicBook.com itself, that now means that the general public can weigh in on how the series and its premiere episode, "Contact," adapts the source material. It's fair to say that the reaction to the show has been mixed from fans thus far, and aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' newly released Audience Score for Halo definitely reflects this.
With the 94th Academy Awards telecast nearly upon us, it's a great time to reflect on some of the Academy's greatest hits and misses. Many would say these films fall under the latter category. According to critics' scores on Rotten Tomatoes, these are the 21st century's worst Oscar nominees for...
The Critics Choice Awards honors movies, and television shows as well as the filmmakers and crew members for the best TV shows and films of that year. In 2022, the Critics Choice Awards will be hosting their 27th ceremony. One of their categories includes Best Picture. In 2022, the Best...
It has been four long years for fans of the Emmy-winning FX series Atlanta since new episodes of the show premiered but luckily the Donald Glover-starring show which he created is back and in true form. The first two seasons of the show premiered to critical acclaim at the time but the show's third season has arrived with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Season one of Atlanta managed a 97% rating, and a Certified Fresh distinction, with over 120 reviews, while season two jumped up to 98% positive with 200 total reviews. Atlanta season three may only have 46 reviews as of this writing, but they're all positive, giving it a 100% perfect score.
Marvel Comics writer Joe Casey has condemned an “insulting” offer of payment from Marvel Studios for using a character he created in a forthcoming film.Casey created the character America Chavez alongside artist Nick Dragotta for the 2011 comic book Vengence #1.America Chavez has subsequently gone on to feature in Marvel’s animated TV specials, video games and board games, and will appear in the forthcoming MCU blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.The writer acknowledged that Marvel owned all rights to use of the character, but claimed they offered him a “pittance” when it was revealed that the character...
Ambulance is an action movie with a simple hook, the kind of “high concept” story pitch that one can just imagine a Hollywood executive’s eyes lighting up at. Two bank robbers, the adoptive brothers Danny (played by Jake Gyllenhaal) and Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), hijack an ambulance after a heist gone wrong, using it to sneak by the cops. Only inside the vehicle are the flinty EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González) and her critically injured patient, one of the policemen shot during the robbery. A white-knuckle citywide car chase ensues, with the brothers trying to stay one step ahead of capture as they tool across Los Angeles with their involuntary guests in tow.
Billy Crystal is the latest to give their thoughts on the Will Smith Oscars controversy, and he didn't hold back in the process. The legendary comedian and nine-time Oscars host spoke with Bob Costas on the journalist's new HBO Max series Back on the Record, defining the moment with Smith slapping Chris Rock as "assault."
Comments / 0