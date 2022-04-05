ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

"Morbius" Is Currently At A 16% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes, And These Tweets Pretty Much Sum Up Why

By Kelly Martinez
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1954u0_0f0DV0jw00

After what feels like forever, Morbius finally hit theaters last week. The reviews are in, and...welp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V64WY_0f0DV0jw00
Rotten Tomatoes

The Marvel movie stars Jared Leto as the titular Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist who tries to find a cure for his rare blood disease and subsequently transforms into a vampire. The movie is the third film in Sony's Spider-Man universe, which also includes both Venom movies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B542r_0f0DV0jw00
Sony Pictures Releasing / Marvel Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

The project languished in development hell for years, bouncing between numerous directors and versions of screenplays. Its release was also delayed several times due to the pandemic.

I’ve heard this is super good, so they keep having to push it back because we aren’t able to handle it yet, because it’s that good, that we need more time to evolve as a species to be better prepared to handle a movie this good https://t.co/fYfamkNQrX

@dylanobrien 05:14 AM - 04 Jan 2022

So, was Morbius worth the wait? We'll, uh, let these tweets speak for themselves:

🚨 Spoilers ahead!!! 🚨

1.

Morbius wasn’t even that bad it just needed better acting, casting, plot, directing, characters, effects, lighting, scenes, structure, soundtrack, and editing

@kirawontmiss 05:30 PM - 03 Apr 2022

2.

having No Way having Morbius Home spoiled spoiled for you for you

@PostCredPod 10:57 PM - 25 Mar 2022

3.

Actually, Dr Michael Morbius is the name of the doctor and Jared Leto is the name of the monster.

@danielleloucamp 12:08 PM - 04 Apr 2022

4.

Just watched Morbius &amp; gosh the tears in my eyes. The plot, The themes, the characters, the dynamics, the drama, the lore, the emotional moments...everything was garbage from beginning to end. On my way to the hospital, definitely the worst movie I've ever seen

@LinkAegis 11:24 PM - 30 Mar 2022

5.

Wish everyone would be quiet I’m trying to mentally prepare for the cinematic masterpiece that is #morbius #morbiussweep

@TheLeeHam1 01:03 PM - 03 Apr 2022

6.

The #Morbius post credit scenes be like:

@EARTH199999MCU 05:23 PM - 30 Mar 2022

7.

I just watched morbius. The movie bought tears to my eyes.The plot, the acting, everything about it was just amazing. It was so good that I left the theatres midway because it was way above my standards. Sony outdid itself , It's the greatest movie of the decade!🔥 #MorbiusSweep

@Nik_yb_117 08:34 AM - 04 Apr 2022

8.

Be careful out there everyone. I had 2 Morbius tickets in my car and someone broke in and left 4 more.

@jrvsscarlet 03:25 AM - 31 Mar 2022

9.

Morbius fever has gripped the nation

@ericszyszka 07:36 PM - 31 Mar 2022

10.

Morbius? What we NEED is less bs.

@hipstermermaid 06:05 PM - 01 Apr 2022

11.

morbius and fantastic beasts back to back is a solid case for just not making any more movies

@guymrdth 01:31 AM - 31 Mar 2022

12.

I love how they’re perpetuating Morbius as a “Marvel Legend” when in reality he’s got about as much clout as Big Wheel https://t.co/UvMaN0Hk3b

@STARTREKENJOYER 08:24 PM - 28 Mar 2022

13.

no one wants to work anymore, people only want to watch morbius. entire theaters keep selling out to ravenous crowds watching morbius

@meowmeowmeuw 12:57 PM - 05 Apr 2022

14.

uh oh. looks like the script for MORBIUS (2022) has leaked

@MNateShyamalan 02:50 PM - 31 Mar 2022

15.

I say without without exaggeration or hyperbole that I don’t think I’ve seen a superhero movie that’s worse than MORBIUS. I genuinely can’t think of anything I liked about it. Matt Smith was awake?

@ViewerAnon 12:41 AM - 03 Apr 2022

16.

I pirated morbius and I still want a refund 💀

@JohnnySpittin 11:25 PM - 01 Apr 2022

17.

I got my shirt made for the premiere tonight!!!!!!!So excited!!!!!#MorbiusSweep

@big_pasty_ 10:57 PM - 31 Mar 2022

18.

FIRST MOVIE TO SELL A TRILLION TICKETS #MorbiusSweep

@Car3lss 07:45 PM - 01 Apr 2022

19.

morbius writing

@lesbobomb 02:43 PM - 30 Mar 2022

20.

i knew morbius was already destined for disappointment because there's no way it could have topped the intimidation, drama, and sheer wife guy energy of castlevania dracula

@belllmonts 08:36 PM - 02 Apr 2022

21.

Y’all think it’s funny to trash Morbius but what if you replaced Morbius with Women.

@danielleloucamp 08:02 AM - 02 Apr 2022

22.

Matt Smith facing another back injury after single-handedly carrying Morbius

@timelordmulti 08:17 PM - 02 Apr 2022

23.

Jared Leto looks sooooo close to human he just missed the mark by a lil bit. can’t fool me.

@Cudalla 02:23 AM - 04 Apr 2022

24.

If Sony keeps making movies as bad as Morbius then we are gonna get an Amazing Spider-Man 3 that is actually the worst superhero movie ever

@CosmonautMarcus 02:29 AM - 05 Apr 2022

25.

@BingeWatchThis_ live footage of kevin feige watching the morbius post credit scenes

@holly1922 02:01 AM - 01 Apr 2022

26.

Morbius writers writing “I’m starting to get hungry, you wouldn’t like me when I’m hungry” into the script. #MorbiusSweep

@LordScramble6 07:07 PM - 02 Apr 2022

27. And finally:

I survived the stampede to get into #Morbius

@AndreEinherjar 12:06 PM - 01 Apr 2022

Did you see Morbius ? Let us know what you thought in the comments!

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicolas Cage’s ‘Unbearable Weight’ Gets Rare Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score, a Career Best

Nicolas Cage is getting some of the best reviews of his career … for playing Nicolas Cage. The actor’s new comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent currently has a rare 100 percent critics‘ score on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.More from The Hollywood ReporterNicolas Cage in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent': Film Review | SXSW 2022SXSW: 'Atlanta' Season Opener, Nicolas Cage Film 'Unbearable Weight' Set for Fest'Awards Chatter' Podcast -- Nicolas Cage ('Pig') The reviews follow the film’s world premiere at the South by Southwest festival on Saturday night in Austin, Texas. As there are only 15 reviews so far, it’s probable that...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

New Netflix Series Has A 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score To Celebrate Alongside Top 10 Ranking (But The Audience Scores Tell A Different Story)

Rotten Tomatoes can be a helpful tool when trying to figure out if a new show is worth checking out. The site that compiles critical reviews alongside audience reactions can give potential viewers a quick idea of how a movie or series is being received. One of Netflix's high-profile March premieres seemingly had something to celebrate, garnering a 100% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, coupled with the fact that it’s been in the streaming giant’s Top 10 releases in the U.S. But what happens when the Audience Score tells a different story?
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

New Netflix True Crime Series Debuts With 100% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

This week Netflix debuted two all-new TV shows and miraculously both of them have arrived with perfect scores on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Titled Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives., the series hails from Chris Smith, executive producer of Tiger King and director of Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened, and tells the story of a "celebrity restaurateur" that "becomes a fugitive." How and why does that happen? We won't spoil it but it's safe to say that critics who have seen it, love it. As of this writing there are only thirteen reviews for the series on Rotten Tomatoes but they all have that shiny red fruit and the show officially has a 100% perfect score.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This incredible movie with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is about to leave Netflix

Director Sean Baker’s quiet 2017 independent film The Florida Project, for all its many accolades, pulls off what also amounts to quite a magic trick. This is a movie about broken people and broken dreams, set within the shadow of Disney’s Magic Kingdom. And if you’re looking for an idea for what to watch on Netflix this weekend, you should definitely give this movie a try if you haven’t yet. It’s so good, and so evocative of genuine human experience that the trick is you almost forget it isn’t a documentary.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures#Venom#Morbius Home
epicstream.com

Morbius’ Bad Critic Ratings Spell Major Flop for Sony Pictures

Things aren't looking good for Jared Leto's Marvel debut. We're only days away from the theatrical release of Sony Pictures' Morbius and to the folks excited to see Jared Leto's official Marvel debut as the Living Vampire, we've got a rather worrying update for you. As expected, critics have already gotten the chance to see the film ahead of its worldwide release through a junket and the reviews haven't been favorable for the Spider-Man spinoff film.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
epicstream.com

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

It has been a long wait but it looks like it's definitely worth it! Jujutsu Kaisen 0 finally crosses the pond to premiere in North America and the UK today. So what do fans and critics have to say about the highly anticipated prequel film? The anime movie's Rotten Tomatoes score has just been revealed and it pretty much confirms what people can expect when they head for the cinemas!
COMICS
ComicBook

The Lost City Scores 100% Rotten Tomatoes Coming out of SXSW

The Lost City has a Rotten Tomatoes rating and the number will shock you. At the time of writing the Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum film sits at 100% on the Tomatometer. That's pretty great for a comedic action film like this. Paramount was hoping that a likable cast would have audiences wondering what this jungle adventure could entail. Clearly that's worked on some level. Beyond just Bullock and Tatum, a cast featuring Brad Pitt, Patti Harrison, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Oscar Nunez has a lot to offer. In addition, the nice breezy runtime is helping The Lost City as well. Audiences a bit fatigued with 2+ hour action-spectacles will be in and out of this one in under 2. Really though, in an age where the Tomatometer can be a fickle mistress, it's interesting to see a movie that's not attached to any other franchise perform this well among critics. More people are going to get to see it in just over a week, but for now, everything is golden.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Halo Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Is Out

In case you somehow missed it, the first episode of Halo on Paramount+ has been released. In addition to the previous reviews from critics like ComicBook.com itself, that now means that the general public can weigh in on how the series and its premiere episode, "Contact," adapts the source material. It's fair to say that the reaction to the show has been mixed from fans thus far, and aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' newly released Audience Score for Halo definitely reflects this.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hit FX Series Returns for New Season With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

It has been four long years for fans of the Emmy-winning FX series Atlanta since new episodes of the show premiered but luckily the Donald Glover-starring show which he created is back and in true form. The first two seasons of the show premiered to critical acclaim at the time but the show's third season has arrived with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Season one of Atlanta managed a 97% rating, and a Certified Fresh distinction, with over 120 reviews, while season two jumped up to 98% positive with 200 total reviews. Atlanta season three may only have 46 reviews as of this writing, but they're all positive, giving it a 100% perfect score.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Marvel writer condemns studio for ‘insulting’ offer after character he created is used in Doctor Strange 2

Marvel Comics writer Joe Casey has condemned an “insulting” offer of payment from Marvel Studios for using a character he created in a forthcoming film.Casey created the character America Chavez alongside artist Nick Dragotta for the 2011 comic book Vengence #1.America Chavez has subsequently gone on to feature in Marvel’s animated TV specials, video games and board games, and will appear in the forthcoming MCU blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.The writer acknowledged that Marvel owned all rights to use of the character, but claimed they offered him a “pittance” when it was revealed that the character...
MOVIES
The Atlantic

Ambulance Is Classic Michael Bay Mayhem

Ambulance is an action movie with a simple hook, the kind of “high concept” story pitch that one can just imagine a Hollywood executive’s eyes lighting up at. Two bank robbers, the adoptive brothers Danny (played by Jake Gyllenhaal) and Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), hijack an ambulance after a heist gone wrong, using it to sneak by the cops. Only inside the vehicle are the flinty EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González) and her critically injured patient, one of the policemen shot during the robbery. A white-knuckle citywide car chase ensues, with the brothers trying to stay one step ahead of capture as they tool across Los Angeles with their involuntary guests in tow.
MOVIES
Popculture

Billy Crystal Has Strong Words for Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Billy Crystal is the latest to give their thoughts on the Will Smith Oscars controversy, and he didn't hold back in the process. The legendary comedian and nine-time Oscars host spoke with Bob Costas on the journalist's new HBO Max series Back on the Record, defining the moment with Smith slapping Chris Rock as "assault."
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

841
Followers
901
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy