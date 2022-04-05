"Morbius" Is Currently At A 16% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes, And These Tweets Pretty Much Sum Up Why

After what feels like forever, Morbius finally hit theaters last week. The reviews are in, and...welp.

Rotten Tomatoes

The Marvel movie stars Jared Leto as the titular Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist who tries to find a cure for his rare blood disease and subsequently transforms into a vampire. The movie is the third film in Sony's Spider-Man universe, which also includes both Venom movies.

Sony Pictures Releasing / Marvel Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

The project languished in development hell for years, bouncing between numerous directors and versions of screenplays. Its release was also delayed several times due to the pandemic.

I’ve heard this is super good, so they keep having to push it back because we aren’t able to handle it yet, because it’s that good, that we need more time to evolve as a species to be better prepared to handle a movie this good https://t.co/fYfamkNQrX @dylanobrien 05:14 AM - 04 Jan 2022

So, was Morbius worth the wait? We'll, uh, let these tweets speak for themselves:

🚨 Spoilers ahead!!! 🚨

1.

Morbius wasn’t even that bad it just needed better acting, casting, plot, directing, characters, effects, lighting, scenes, structure, soundtrack, and editing @kirawontmiss 05:30 PM - 03 Apr 2022

2.

having No Way having Morbius Home spoiled spoiled for you for you @PostCredPod 10:57 PM - 25 Mar 2022

3.

Actually, Dr Michael Morbius is the name of the doctor and Jared Leto is the name of the monster. @danielleloucamp 12:08 PM - 04 Apr 2022

4.

Just watched Morbius & gosh the tears in my eyes. The plot, The themes, the characters, the dynamics, the drama, the lore, the emotional moments...everything was garbage from beginning to end. On my way to the hospital, definitely the worst movie I've ever seen @LinkAegis 11:24 PM - 30 Mar 2022

5.

Wish everyone would be quiet I’m trying to mentally prepare for the cinematic masterpiece that is #morbius #morbiussweep @TheLeeHam1 01:03 PM - 03 Apr 2022

6.

7.

I just watched morbius. The movie bought tears to my eyes.The plot, the acting, everything about it was just amazing. It was so good that I left the theatres midway because it was way above my standards. Sony outdid itself , It's the greatest movie of the decade!🔥 #MorbiusSweep @Nik_yb_117 08:34 AM - 04 Apr 2022

8.

Be careful out there everyone. I had 2 Morbius tickets in my car and someone broke in and left 4 more. @jrvsscarlet 03:25 AM - 31 Mar 2022

9.

10.

11.

morbius and fantastic beasts back to back is a solid case for just not making any more movies @guymrdth 01:31 AM - 31 Mar 2022

12.

I love how they’re perpetuating Morbius as a “Marvel Legend” when in reality he’s got about as much clout as Big Wheel https://t.co/UvMaN0Hk3b @STARTREKENJOYER 08:24 PM - 28 Mar 2022

13.

no one wants to work anymore, people only want to watch morbius. entire theaters keep selling out to ravenous crowds watching morbius @meowmeowmeuw 12:57 PM - 05 Apr 2022

14.

uh oh. looks like the script for MORBIUS (2022) has leaked @MNateShyamalan 02:50 PM - 31 Mar 2022

15.

I say without without exaggeration or hyperbole that I don’t think I’ve seen a superhero movie that’s worse than MORBIUS. I genuinely can’t think of anything I liked about it. Matt Smith was awake? @ViewerAnon 12:41 AM - 03 Apr 2022

16.

I pirated morbius and I still want a refund 💀 @JohnnySpittin 11:25 PM - 01 Apr 2022

17.

18.

19.

20.

i knew morbius was already destined for disappointment because there's no way it could have topped the intimidation, drama, and sheer wife guy energy of castlevania dracula @belllmonts 08:36 PM - 02 Apr 2022

21.

Y’all think it’s funny to trash Morbius but what if you replaced Morbius with Women. @danielleloucamp 08:02 AM - 02 Apr 2022

22.

Matt Smith facing another back injury after single-handedly carrying Morbius @timelordmulti 08:17 PM - 02 Apr 2022

23.

Jared Leto looks sooooo close to human he just missed the mark by a lil bit. can’t fool me. @Cudalla 02:23 AM - 04 Apr 2022

24.

If Sony keeps making movies as bad as Morbius then we are gonna get an Amazing Spider-Man 3 that is actually the worst superhero movie ever @CosmonautMarcus 02:29 AM - 05 Apr 2022

25.

@BingeWatchThis_ live footage of kevin feige watching the morbius post credit scenes @holly1922 02:01 AM - 01 Apr 2022

26.

Morbius writers writing “I’m starting to get hungry, you wouldn’t like me when I’m hungry” into the script. #MorbiusSweep @LordScramble6 07:07 PM - 02 Apr 2022

27. And finally:

Did you see Morbius ? Let us know what you thought in the comments!